UL Wins Top Product of the Year Award with 360 Sustainability Essentials ESG Reporting Software

Cited by the judges as exemplary work in the fields of energy and environmental management, UL 360 Sustainability Essentials was recognized for its ability to assist with tracking and analyzing emissions, ESG reporting and sustainability strategy mapping — all essential elements to sustainability management and transparency . The software was also commended for its features to manage data in a central location with a streamlined interface and to integrate industry standard metrics and reporting systems to aid with compliance.

Designed as an easy and quick to deploy, affordable packaged software solution, UL 360 Sustainability Essentials helps simplify reliable data collection across an entire organization. Whether data is collected centrally or delegated worldwide, UL 360 Sustainability Essentials software, provides starting points needed to run a successful sustainability program and can be installed and operational in six weeks.

"UL is dedicated to helping business gather and report quality data for sustainability transparency which allows for successful business value and management. Choosing the right solution to support that can be a daunting task. UL is honored to be recognized by Environment + Energy Leader in our effort to help organizations globally streamline and simplify their ESG reporting requirements," said Carlos Correia, vice president and general manager, Asset and Sustainability Performance, UL.

Aligned to the key external ESG frameworks that can rapidly establish and accelerate an investment-grade sustainability reporting program, UL 360 Sustainability software also offers information for meeting a range of external requirements, including the Sustainability Accountability Standards Board (SASB), Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), and UN Global Compact. In addition to automating reporting, UL 360 Sustainability delivers data for an organization to create and track new sustainability initiatives.

