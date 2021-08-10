uLab Announces Appointment of Three New Board Members

uLab Systems announced today the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors Tweet this

AmirAli Talasaz is Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of leading precision oncology company, Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH). AmirAli is an entrepreneur in the rare genomics and clinical diagnostics fields. Prior to co-founding Guardant, he was Senior Director of Diagnostics Research at Illumina and Co-founder at Auriphex Biosciences. During his academic tenure, he led the technology development group at Stanford Genome Technology Center.

Rita O'Connor, the CFO and Head of Manufacturing and Supply Chain of PLx Pharma, a public specialty pharmaceutical company, brings over 25 years of finance leadership in both public and private pharmaceutical and consumer products companies.

Robin, AmirAli, and Rita will join uLab's already impressive Board, which includes uLab's Co- Founders, Amir Abolfathi and Charlie Wen, Mark Foley, CEO of Revance Therapeutics, and highly-respected orthodontist Dr. Tim Dumore.

"We are honored to welcome Robin, AmirAli, and Rita to our Board of Directors," said Chairman of the Board Mark Foley. "They are well-regarded leaders and innovators in their fields, and together they'll bring highly valuable and diverse expertise to uLab."

uLab's unique AI-based treatment planning software, uDesign, and best-in-class uSmile clear aligners have innovated the next generation of smile technology, enabling treatment planning in just one sitting, in as few as 10 minutes. Currently available in the U.S. and Canada, there have been more than 275,000 cases planned to date. uLab manufactures the uSmile aligners at its state-of-the-art facility in Memphis, TN.

To learn more about uLab Systems, visit www.ulabsystems.com.

About uLab Systems

uLab Systems is led by a proven team of engineers and entrepreneurs with extensive experience bringing innovative new products to market. uLab's mission is to advance the orthodontic industry with digital treatment planning software and aligner products that let orthodontists take back control of their treatment plans. uLab has facilities in San Mateo, CA and Memphis, TN.

Contact: [email protected]

