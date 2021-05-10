uLab Announces Ground-breaking, Ease of Use and Functionality Upgrade to uDesign Software

uLab Systems™ announces the release of uDesign version 6.0, the most significant software update release to date Tweet this

uDesign 6.0 advances uLab's AI-assisted software, further simplifying the treatment planning process and saving orthodontists even more time across all case types. The new uDesign includes the following key features:

Guided Setup (GS) —uses familiar clinical processes with a novel AI approach for easier set-up of even complex cases.

—uses familiar clinical processes with a novel AI approach for easier set-up of even complex cases. One-Touch Bracket Removal—makes finishing bracket cases in aligners easier than ever by allowing easy removal of the brackets post-scanning so aligners can be ordered and ready when bracket removal day arrives.

Orthodontists who have had the opportunity to use the new software have seen a significant reduction in the time to plan a case. Dr. John Graham, a prominent orthodontist in Utah, states "uDesign 6.0 includes major time-saving features like One-Touch Bracket Removal and Guided Setup, all of which allow me to slash the time it takes to do a patient workup. Enhancements like greater archform control and AP jaw movement evaluation will allow even the uninitiated uDesign user a clear path to efficiency, predictable outcomes, and a greater landscape of treatment possibilities."

The founders of uLab were the pioneers who first brought orthodontists AI-assisted chairside treatment planning, pricing that finally makes sense for the orthodontist, routine delivery of aligners in 10 days or less, and same day aligner capability—all industry firsts. uLab remains dedicated to designing software and systems that amplify the unique training orthodontists possess to create superior smiles.

The orthodontic community can improve efficiency with in-office digital workflow and save money with uDesign 6.0 immediately:

The first 100 aligners submitted from an office utilizing uDesign 6.0 will be charged at $15 apiece starting June 1, 2021 .

apiece starting . To qualify, a minimum of one uSmile aligner case planned on 6.0 must be submitted by June 30, 2021 .

. All $15 uSmile aligners must be ordered by August 31, 2021 .

Training webinars for customers will be held on May 14th. Visit https://www.ulabsystems.com/udesign-6-0 to sign up in advance.

To learn more about uLab Systems or to trial the new 6.0 software, visit www.ulabsystems.com.

About uLab Systems

Located in San Mateo, CA, uLab Systems is led by a proven team of engineers and entrepreneurs with extensive experience bringing innovative new products to market. uLab's mission is to advance the orthodontic industry with digital treatment planning software and aligner products that let orthodontists take back control of their treatment plans.

