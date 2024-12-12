uLab® Announces Strategic Collaboration with Voxel and LuxCreo to Revolutionize Direct Print Aligner Technology

"We could not be happier to team up with Voxel and LuxCreo," said Charlie Wen, Co-founder and President of uLab Systems. "This collaboration will enable us to deliver needed advancements in direct print technology workflow, ultimately benefiting our customers and their patients with fast, precise, and cost-effective solutions."

Mark Bacino, Vice President of Orthodontic Solutions at Voxel, added, "We're thrilled about the future of direct print aligners with the LuxCreo system. Previously, we were concerned about the lengthy digital workflow, but now, with the integration of uLab's uDesign platform and LuxCreo FastTrack AI, setting up direct print cases is much easier. The reduction in labor time is invaluable, eliminating the need for physically blocking out, thermoforming, cutting, and trimming in-office aligners."

Mike Yang, CEO of LuxCreo, commented, "We are excited to partner with Voxel and uLab, uniting our shared commitment to enhance patient care through disruptive solutions. Together, we are advancing the frontier of digital dentistry, empowering doctors with elegant solutions and the ability to create lasting value for their business and patients. This collaboration underscores our collective vision to shape a brighter, more connected future."

uLab's uDesign software has been the established leader in digital aligner treatment planning platforms since its commercial launch in 2019. Since then, the company has been focused on creating flexible workflows to empower orthodontists, giving them greater control over their treatment plans and aligner manufacturing. uLab recently enabled direct print capabilities for the uDesign software application and is working with LuxCreo on integrations that will save time for users.

About uLab Systems

uLab's mission is to advance the orthodontic industry with aligner products and digital treatment planning software that let orthodontists take back control of their treatment plans to provide the best outcomes for their patients. uLab sustainably manufactures uSmile aligners in Memphis, Tennessee, recycling over 80% of manufacturing mold materials. uSmile clear aligners, the uAssist concierge service, and the uDesign software are available to orthodontic practices in the USA. To learn more, visit www.ulabsystems.com. Contact: Johanna Beckmen, [email protected].

About Voxel Dental

Voxel Dental is the #1 provider of digital orthodontic workflow solutions, offering the industry's top brands along with decades of combined experience in dental technologies. The Voxel team field tests every digital technology we provide to recommend the highest quality tailored solutions for our customers across a comprehensive product line. Focusing on a high-tech, high-touch philosophy, we specialize in 3D printers, intraoral scanners, digital X-ray, laser welding, thermoforming plastics, and wire-bending robotics with an emphasis on providing unmatched education, training, and technical support. For more information, please visit our website at voxeldental.com or call us at 281.789.7270. Contact: Chris Koch, [email protected].

About LuxCreo, Inc.

LuxCreo, Inc., is the leading platform for personalized medical and dental devices, dedicated to transforming patient care through innovation, speed, and customer success. We empower doctors to design, create, and deliver same-day treatments that enhance smiles, health, and well-being for a wider variety of patients. Our unique ecosystem supports dental and medical professionals with onsite, scalable solutions and flexible production with laboratory design and production services. LuxCreo helps doctors grow their practices and improve patient care by delivering more customized and effective treatments with convenience and precision. For more information, visit LuxCreo.com

