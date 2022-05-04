uLab™ shortens treatment planning time for all case complexities with uDesign 7.0; now with AI-assisted staging and a concierge planning assistance service

"uAssist has allowed me to reduce my treatment designing time to 5 minutes per patient." Tweet this

uLab developed the uAssist digital assistant service because each orthodontist has their own unique workflow and uLab is dedicated to providing options that enable orthodontists to practice the way they chose, providing flexibility at all stages of patient care. The uAssist service is a "simple button" in the uDesign 7.0 software for orthodontists to send a case to our highly trained orthodontists and dentists who use the uDesign software to prepare the treatment plan for them. Once clinical preferences are created by the orthodontist, cases are submitted within minutes and returned within 3-business days for the orthodontist to review and approve. The orthodontist can then modify in uDesign if small adjustments are needed and submit for manufacturing in Memphis.

Dr. Pedro E. Santiago, who has submitted over 50 cases in the development of the uAssist service, comments, "uAssist has allowed me to reduce my treatment designing time to 5 minutes per patient. The [uAssist] team understands my clinical preferences and responds within days of our case submission. A real game changer." Dr. McInnis adds, "Having the concierge service when we have several new starts at once gives me the flexibility I need from a single aligner platform."

This release also provides a new web-based patient consultation and treatment review app called uView. uView enables access to IPR and attachment reports as well as the patient's treatment staging to enhance chairside workflow and patient communication. Other significant improvements in the release include improved Guided Setup tools with common arch form templates, customizable attachment templates, and streamlined menus.

"We know that time and efficacy is of utmost importance to orthodontists, but they also need tools and pricing that give them flexibility when it matters most," says Charlie Wen, founder and chief technology officer of uLab. "This release provides such conveniences to them, enabling simple to complex case planning more easily on their own or from our professionally trained team."

The uDesign 7.0 software will be available after the AAO Conference in May. To learn more about this new release visit Booth #2400 at the AAO or attend the uLab Forum the day before AAO on May 20th. Demo appointments in the AAO booth can be requested online.

About uLab Systems

uLab Systems is led by an experienced team of healthcare innovators helping to transform options for orthodontic practices to provide the best outcomes for their patients. uLab's mission is to advance the orthodontic industry with digital treatment planning software and aligner products that let orthodontists take back control of their treatment plans. uLab sustainably manufactures uSmile aligners in Memphis, TN, recycling over 85% of source materials. uSmile clear aligners and the uDesign software are available to all orthodontic practices in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more visit www.ulabsystems.com.

Contact: David Thrower, Chief Commercial Officer, [email protected]

SOURCE uLab Systems, Inc.