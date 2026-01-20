uLab Systems Launches uDesign® Cloud 2.0, Bringing Segmentation, Self-Planning, and Cloud-Based Printing Together in One Flexible Aligner Platform

New release enables orthodontists to segment, plan, print, and export STL files entirely in the cloud—without sacrificing workflow choice or control

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- uLab Systems today announced the release of uDesign® Cloud 2.0, a major platform update that brings core clear aligner workflows—including segmentation, self-planning, and printing or exporting STL files—fully into the cloud. The release reinforces uLab's long-standing commitment to flexibility by allowing orthodontists to plan, manufacture, and order aligners in the way that best fits their practice, whether in-office, outsourced, or hybrid.

With Cloud 2.0, orthodontists can now import scans, segment cases, self-plan treatment, and either order uSmile® aligners or export STL files for in-office fabrication—without opening desktop software. Practices may also choose uAssist® concierge treatment planning assistance or combine approaches within the same platform, preserving clinical choice while reducing steps and accelerating turnaround times.

"From the beginning, uLab has focused on giving orthodontists flexibility—not forcing them into a single way of working," said Charlie Wen, Cofounder and President of uLab Systems.

"Cloud 2.0 brings our most essential planning and manufacturing tools into the cloud while preserving that freedom. You can self-plan, work with uAssist, print in-office, or outsource production—and now you can do it faster, with fewer handoffs and fewer clicks."

Segmentation and Self-Planning—Now Fully in the Cloud

uDesign Cloud 2.0 introduces full cloud-based segmentation and self-planning, closely mirroring the familiar uDesign Desktop experience while eliminating the need to switch platforms. Clinicians can import scans, align models, and move seamlessly into treatment planning or ordering—directly in the cloud.

Why it matters: Faster case setup and fewer workflow interruptions help practices start treatment sooner while maintaining clinical control.

Print or Export STL Files Directly from the Cloud

Building on uLab's foundation in in-office fabrication, Cloud 2.0 enables orthodontists to:

Print models directly from the cloud

Export STL files for in-office aligners or retainers

Order uSmile® aligners without opening desktop software

Why it matters: Practices retain full flexibility in how and where aligners are manufactured—supporting in-house, outsourced, or hybrid production models within a single platform.

"True flexibility means supporting every aligner workflow, not just one," Wen added.

"By enabling segmentation, planning, and STL export in the cloud, we're giving practices the ability to choose how they manufacture and deliver care—without slowing them down."

Additional Workflow Enhancements

Cloud 2.0 also introduces:

Streamlined case start options for uAssist®, Self-Plan, or Retainers

Retainer Fast Track, sending retainers directly into manufacturing

Direct scanner integrations with 3Shape TRIOS®, Alliedstar®, and Medit®

Enhanced attachment and staging tools for faster clinical setup

New "Social Six" SmartRx™ for mild cosmetic or relapse cases

Performance and stability upgrades delivering faster load times and smoother playback

Desktop Enhancements for Indirect Bonding

Alongside Cloud 2.0, uLab released uDesign® Desktop version 10.4, featuring enhanced Indirect Bonding tools, including bracket-flipping capability and improved bracket placement accuracy, supporting greater precision in IDB workflows.

Designed for Flexible Aligner Workflows

uDesign Cloud 2.0 reflects uLab's continued focus on workflow freedom—allowing orthodontists to plan, print, export, or outsource aligner treatments without being locked into a single approach or manufacturing path.

For more information on uLab Systems and its solutions, visit www.ulabsystems.com.

About uLab Systems

uLab Systems® is transforming orthodontics with advanced digital treatment planning software that empowers dental professionals to take full control of their cases. With a customer-first mindset and a focus on innovation, uLab supports practice growth through its uDesign® software, uAssist® service, and uSmile™ aligners—available nationwide. uSmile aligners are sustainably made in Memphis, Tennessee, with over 80% of mold materials recycled.

Media Contact: Johanna Beckmen, VP of Marketing & Commercial Operations, [email protected].

