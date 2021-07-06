uLab Systems Secures $54.5M in Series E Financing

uLab Systems™, has raised $54.5 million in its oversubscribed Series E financing round Tweet this

uLab will use the funds to further advance its commercial roll out and development of its innovative platform, which features efficient AI-assisted treatment planning, a ground-breaking pricing structure, rapid aligner delivery, the ability to plan for brackets and aligners in the same case, and customized packaging. There have been more than 250,000 uLab aligner cases planned to date in the U.S. The treatment planning and aligner delivery system was recently launched in Canada and other countries will follow over time.

Amir Abolfathi, CEO of uLab, further commented: "We are very excited to embark on this next phase of growth. These funds will allow us to continue to develop our vision to bring the best orthodontic tools to market, enabling more efficient treatment planning, faster aligner delivery, and a highly flexible orthodontic platform that includes not only aligner therapy, but also bracket and hybrid systems at a significantly lower cost. Even though clear aligner therapy has enjoyed worldwide market adoption, only marginal innovation and improvement to optimize the efficiency and efficacy of aligner therapy has been introduced in over 20 years since inception. We are happy that orthodontists are embracing a company that more closely aligns itself with industry to elevate orthodontic tools to improve patient care."

To learn more about uLab Systems, visit www.ulabsystems.com.

About uLab Systems

Located in San Mateo, CA, uLab Systems is led by a proven team of engineers and entrepreneurs with extensive experience bringing innovative new products to market. uLab's mission is to advance the orthodontic industry with digital treatment planning software and aligner products that let orthodontists take back control of their treatment plans.

