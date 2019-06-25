Ulanqab, China: Revitalization of the Historical Transportation Hub on the Grassland

The Tea Road is a significant international trading route in Eurasia. It starts from Mount Wuyi, a tea production area in Fujian Province, South China, extends to the north from Inner Mongolia, runs across the Gobi grassland, connects Kyakhta, a trading port at the border between Mongolia and Russia, and finally reaches countries in Europe and Central Asia.

The Tea Road, extending for over 13,000 kilometers, runs across China, Mongolia and Russia. This route, connecting tourism development in these three countries with tea, has been an international tourist attraction created by China, Russia and Mongolia.

As the host of the event, Ulanqab, used to be an important transportation hub on the Tea Road, is a grassland-based city with the closest proximity to China's capital Beijing in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and the only domestic non-capital city where China Railway Express to Europe stops.

There were three important tea trading routes passed through Ulanqab in the history. Ancient routes dated back to the Qing Dynasty and even the Yuan Dynasty, and many historic relics of the historical transportation hub scattered along the route will offer great support for the Tea Road's successful application to be listed as a UNESCO Cultural World Heritage.

In recent years, Ulanqab has positioned itself as a new highland of opening-up and development, and kept furthering its trading and cultural exchange with countries and districts along the Tea Road, and increased interaction with tourist attractions along the route to create characteristic tourist culture combining tea trading and tourism, and a cultural and tourist brand of the Tea Road.

Events like "The Tea Road" Cultural and Tourism Expo, Inner Mongolia Summer Camp for Youth from China, Russia and Mongolia and China, Mongolia and Russia (International) Auto Cross-country Rally were also held during the event.

Ulanqab will seize opportunities arising from cultural and tourist cooperation with countries along the Tea Road to build stronger and more practical cooperation with Russia and Mongolia, and work to create an international tourist service center for China, Russia and Mongolia, revitalizing this historical Transportation Hub on the Grassland.

SOURCE The Municipal Government of Ulanqab