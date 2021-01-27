Ulbrich Unveils New High-Tech Rolling Mill

NORTH HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulbrich is pleased to announce the unveiling of one of the world's most advanced 20 High Rolling Mill at our Wallingford, CT location where we cold-roll precision strip and foil for over 160 alloys of stainless steels and special metals. The installation of this new Rolling Mill is in line with Ulbrich's customer-focused development partnership strategy and our continuous improvement initiatives. The new mill has state of the art capabilities which further enhance the quality of our steel in all of the critical markets we serve. With this additional capacity, Ulbrich can now provide an even higher level of service which enables us to support greater new product development business for the future.

The new Rolling Mill can handle a wide range of thicknesses with a technically advanced automatic gauge control and shape control system to closely monitor real time variations of thickness and flatness throughout the length of each coil that is rolled. Ulbrich is a capability driven company and a resource like this greatly improves our ability to give our customers the highest quality and most precise engineered strip. As we approach our 100th anniversary in 2024, we are excited to share this investment news with our customers! This new endeavor celebrates and demonstrates the strong Ulbrich Family long-term commitment to our company and our employees.

Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc. located at 153 Washington Ave. North Haven, CT 06473, offers a wide range of products and solutions across multiple industries, helping your ideas become a reality. With over 90 years in business, we have the knowledge and experience necessary to understand the material requirements for your demanding applications.

