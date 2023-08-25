Ulcerative Colitis: Epidemiology and Growth Trends, 2019-2022 & 2023-2032

News provided by

Research and Markets

25 Aug, 2023, 10:45 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ulcerative Colitis (UC) - Epidemiology Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report is a valuable resource for stakeholders in the healthcare and technology domains. It furnishes a detailed understanding of Ulcerative Colitis epidemiology and offers insights into growth trends and potential strategies for informed decision-making.

The 7 major markets (7MM) are expected to see diagnosed prevalent cases grow from ~3,012,740 in 2022 to ~4,176,530 by 2032. This surge is underpinned by factors such as the increasing demand for data centers and the imperative need for real-time asset information to mitigate potential risks.

The categorization of Ulcerative Colitis into mild and moderate to severe subtypes is a critical facet of its severity-specific analysis. Within the 7MM, the count of mild cases is poised to rise from ~1,205,100 in 2022 to ~1,670,610 by 2032. Similarly, the tally of moderate to severe cases is projected to increase from ~1,988,410 in 2022 to ~2,756,510 by 2032. The United States plays a pivotal role in this trend, accounting for a substantial share of diagnosed prevalent cases across diverse age groups.

Treatment trends reflect a corresponding growth trajectory. In the United States, treated cases are set to rise in various treatment lines. By 2032, mild cases are projected to reach ~822,774, while moderate-to-severe cases in the first, second, and third lines are expected to touch ~1,221,819, ~378,764, and ~128,780, respectively.

The North American region, particularly the United States, emerges as a frontrunner in Ulcerative Colitis prevalence and forecast. This region's prominence is buoyed by technological advancements like RFID technology, which facilitates asset tracking and optimizes fleet management.

Key Topics Covered

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Epidemiology Methodology

4. Executive Summary of Ulcerative Colitis

5. Disease Background and Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Types of Ulcerative Colitis
5.3. Classification of Ulcerative Colitis
5.4. Signs and Symptoms of Ulcerative Colitis
5.5. Risk Factors and Causes of Ulcerative Colitis
5.5. Pathophysiology of Ulcerative Colitis
5.7. Complications of Ulcerative Colitis
5.8. Severity Scoring System
5.9. Diagnosis
5.9.1. Differential Diagnosis
5.9.2. Antibody Blood Tests (Biomarkers)
5.10. Diagnostic Guidelines of Ulcerative Colitis
5.10.1. American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Guidelines
5.10.2. European Crohn's and Colitis Organization (Journal of Crohn's and Colitis)

6. Epidemiology and Patient Population
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Assumptions and Rationale
6.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Ulcerative Colitis in the 7MM
6.4. Epidemiology Scenario in the United States
6.4.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Ulcerative Colitis in the United States
6.4.2. Age-specific Cases of Ulcerative Colitis in the United States
6.4.3. Severity-specific Cases of Ulcerative Colitis in the United States
6.4.4. Total Treated Patients of Ulcerative Colitis in the United States
6.5. Epidemiology Scenario in EU4 and the UK
6.5.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Ulcerative Colitis in EU4 and the UK
6.5.2. Age-specific Cases of Ulcerative Colitis in EU4 and the UK
6.5.3. Severity-specific Cases of Ulcerative Colitis in EU4 and the UK
6.5.4. Total Treated Cases of Ulcerative Colitis in EU4 and the UK
6.6. Epidemiology Scenario in Japan
6.6.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Ulcerative Colitis in Japan
6.6.2. Age-specific Cases of Ulcerative Colitis in Japan
6.6.3. Severity-specific Cases of Ulcerative Colitis in Japan
6.6.4. Total Treated Cases of Ulcerative Colitis in Japan

7. Appendix
7.1. Report Methodology
7.2. Bibliography

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wwtpqg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Global Markets and Technology Research Report 2023-2028: Charting Cancer Treatment Trajectories - The Role of MRD Explored

Analysis of the Global AI in Clinical Trials Industry, 2023 to 2035 - Product/Technology Utilization and Integration Agreements Lead the Way in Partnerships

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.