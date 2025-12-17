Ulcerative Colitis Market Poised for Strong Expansion During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) Driven by Biologic and Novel Therapy Adoption Landscape | DelveInsight

The ulcerative colitis market is experiencing steady growth driven by rising disease prevalence and increasing diagnosis rates worldwide. Expanding adoption of advanced biologics, small-molecule therapeutics, and targeted immunomodulators is significantly boosting market revenues. Additionally, the expected launch of therapies such as obefazimod (Abivax), tulisokibart (Merck), Afimkibart (RVT 3101) (Roche), MORF-057 (Eli Lilly), and others will further boost the market.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Ulcerative Colitis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, ulcerative colitis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Ulcerative Colitis Market Summary

The market size for ulcerative colitis in the leading markets is expected to grow significantly by 2034.

The United States accounted for the highest ulcerative colitis treatment market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In 2024, the ulcerative colitis market across the 7MM was largely driven by biopharmaceuticals, which continued to serve as the cornerstone of treatment and captured the dominant market share among all therapeutic classes.

In 2024, the US recorded the highest number of diagnosed prevalent ulcerative colitis cases, representing nearly half of the total cases across the 7MM.

Leading ulcerative colitis companies developing emerging therapies, such as Abivax, Merck, Roche, Eli Lilly, and others, are developing new therapy for ulcerative colitis that can be available in the ulcerative colitis market in the coming years.

The promising ulcerative colitis therapies in clinical trials include Obefazimod, Tulisokibart, Afimkibart (RVT 3101), MORF-057, and others.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Ulcerative Colitis Market

Rising ulcerative colitis prevalence

As per DelveInsight's analysis, in 2024, the US accounted for approximately 1.5 million diagnosed prevalent cases of ulcerative colitis. These are expected to increase during the forecast period (2025−2034) due to advancements in medical technology, allowing for better diagnosis and treatment.

Advancements in biologics and targeted therapies

Biologic drugs such as anti‑TNF agents, integrin antagonists, and IL‑23 inhibitors have become the backbone of treatment for moderate‑to‑severe UC, supporting strong revenue growth as adoption widens. Next‑generation targeted therapies, including oral JAK inhibitors and S1P receptor modulators, are reshaping treatment algorithms by offering high efficacy and improved convenience, thereby accelerating market expansion.

Launch of ulcerative colitis drugs

The anticipated launch of ulcerative colitis drugs such as obefazimod (Abivax), tulisokibart (Merck), Afimkibart (RVT 3101) (Roche), MORF-057 (Eli Lilly), and others will drive the market forward in the coming years.

Ulcerative Colitis Market Analysis

For patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis, current U.S. treatment guidelines recommend beginning therapy with aminosalicylates or using corticosteroids for induction followed by aminosalicylate-based maintenance. In cases of moderate-to-severe disease, maintenance therapy after corticosteroid induction may involve immunosuppressants such as azathioprine or 6-mercaptopurine. Another option is the use of biologics, most commonly anti-TNF agents like infliximab or adalimumab, with or without immunosuppressants, to achieve and sustain mucosal healing and clinical remission. Despite these recommendations, real-world patterns of care for moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis remain insufficiently understood.

The therapeutic landscape has broadened considerably with the approval of newer agents, including TREMFYA (guselkumab, J&J), SKYRIZI (risankizumab, AbbVie), VELSIPITY (etrasimod, Pfizer), and OMVOH (mirikizumab, Eli Lilly), demonstrating a shift toward more targeted biologics and innovative oral therapies that provide alternatives to traditional treatment approaches.

Although significant progress has been made, safety remains a major limitation in the management of ulcerative colitis. A truly safe and curative option is still lacking, and many patients experience a marked decline in quality of life. While available therapies are effective for some individuals with ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, many others require multiple lines of treatment, indicating a persistent unmet need for new therapeutic strategies. To address these challenges, leading pharmaceutical companies are collaborating to develop next-generation solutions.

Ulcerative Colitis Competitive Landscape

The ulcerative colitis clinical trial landscape includes some drugs in mid- and late-stage development that are expected to be approved in the near future. The emerging landscape offers a diverse range of therapeutic alternatives, including obefazimod (Abivax), tulisokibart (Merck), Afimkibart (RVT 3101) (Roche), MORF-057 (Eli Lilly), and others across different lines of treatment.

Abivax's ABX464 is an oral, first-in-class small molecule that selectively enhances miR-124 expression in immune cells. It has shown a favorable safety profile and potent anti-inflammatory effects across preclinical studies and Phase IIa and Phase IIb induction trials for ulcerative colitis. Its mechanism of action is distinct because it markedly increases miR-124 production, a unique RNA-splicing product with anti-inflammatory properties. Clinical evidence indicates that ABX464 may help patients achieve remission and promote healing of inflammatory lesions associated with ulcerative colitis.

Merck's Tulisokibart is an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody that targets tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-like ligand 1A (TL1A). It became part of the pipeline following the acquisition of Prometheus Biosciences. The therapy is currently in Phase III clinical development for ulcerative colitis. In a Phase II study (NCT04996797), tulisokibart demonstrated superior efficacy to placebo in achieving clinical remission in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the ulcerative colitis market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the ulcerative colitis market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Ulcerative Colitis Market

In November 2025, Abivax announced results from the Phase III ABTECT induction trials of obefazimod, which showed significant improvements in quality of life for patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

announced results from the Phase III ABTECT induction trials of obefazimod, which showed significant improvements in quality of life for patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis. In July 2025, Abivax announced positive Phase III results from both ABTECT 8-week induction trials investigating Obefazimod, its first-in-class oral miR-124 enhancer, in moderate to severely active ulcerative colitis

announced positive Phase III results from both ABTECT 8-week induction trials investigating Obefazimod, its first-in-class oral miR-124 enhancer, in moderate to severely active ulcerative colitis In April 2025, Johnson & Johnson announced that the European Commission had approved a Marketing Authorisation for TREMFYA (guselkumab) for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

What is Ulcerative Colitis?

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that causes long-lasting inflammation and ulcers in the lining of the large intestine, primarily affecting the colon and rectum. It occurs when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the cells of the intestinal lining, leading to symptoms such as abdominal pain, persistent diarrhea, blood or mucus in stool, fatigue, and unintended weight loss. UC typically progresses in cycles of flare-ups and remission, with symptoms intensifying and then subsiding. Although the exact cause is unknown, a combination of genetic, environmental, and immune-related factors is believed to contribute to its onset. While there is currently no cure, proper medical management, diet adjustments, and lifestyle modifications can help reduce inflammation, control symptoms, and improve quality of life for individuals living with the condition.

Ulcerative Colitis Epidemiology Segmentation

The ulcerative colitis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current ulcerative colitis patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. As per the estimates, in 2024 approximately 60% of cases accounted for the moderate to severe cases of ulcerative colitis among the 7MM.

The ulcerative colitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Ulcerative Colitis

Age-specific Cases of Ulcerative Colitis

Severity-specific Cases of Ulcerative Colitis

Total Treated Patients of Ulcerative Colitis

Ulcerative Colitis Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Ulcerative Colitis Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Ulcerative Colitis Epidemiology Segmentation Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Ulcerative Colitis, Age-specific Cases of Ulcerative Colitis, Severity-specific Cases of Ulcerative Colitis, and Total Treated Patients of Ulcerative Colitis Key Ulcerative Colitis Companies Abivax, Merck, Roche, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, Pfizer, and others Key Ulcerative Colitis Therapies Obefazimod, Tulisokibart, Afimkibart (RVT 3101), MORF-057, TREMFYA, SKYRIZI, VELSIPITY, OMVOH, and others

Scope of the Ulcerative Colitis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Ulcerative Colitis current marketed and emerging therapies

Ulcerative Colitis current marketed and emerging therapies Ulcerative Colitis Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Ulcerative Colitis Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Ulcerative Colitis Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Ulcerative Colitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Ulcerative Colitis Market Key Insights 2 Ulcerative Colitis Market Report Introduction 3 Ulcerative Colitis Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Ulcerative Colitis by Drug Class in the 7MM in 2024 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Ulcerative Colitis by Drug Class in the 7MM in 2034 4 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 5 Executive Summary 5.1 Key Events 6 Disease Background and Overview 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Types of Ulcerative Colitis 6.3 Classification of Ulcerative Colitis 6.4 Signs and Symptoms of Ulcerative Colitis 6.5 Risk Factors and Causes of Ulcerative Colitis 6.6 Pathophysiology of Ulcerative Colitis 6.7 Complications of Ulcerative Colitis 6.8 Severity Scoring System 6.9 Ulcerative Colitis Diagnosis 6.10 Diagnostic Guidelines of Ulcerative Colitis 6.11 Ulcerative Colitis Treatment 6.12 Ulcerative Colitis Treatment Algorithm 6.13 Treatment and Management Guidelines of Ulcerative Colitis 7 Epidemiology and Patient Population 7.1 Key Findings 7.2 Assumptions and Rationale 7.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Ulcerative Colitis in the 7MM 7.4 Epidemiology Scenario in the US 7.4.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Ulcerative Colitis in the US 7.4.2 Age-specific Cases of Ulcerative Colitis in the US 7.4.3 Severity-specific Cases of Ulcerative Colitis in the US 7.4.4 Total Treated Patients of Ulcerative Colitis in the US 7.5 Epidemiology Scenario in EU4 and the UK 7.6 Epidemiology Scenario in Japan 8 Ulcerative Colitis Patient Journey 9 Marketed Ulcerative Colitis Therapies 9.1 Key Cross Competition 9.2 OMVOH (mirikizumab-mrkz): Eli Lilly 9.2.1 Product Description 9.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 9.2.3 Other Developmental Activity 9.2.4 Pivotal Clinical Trial 9.2.5 Ongoing Pipeline Activity 9.2.5.1 Clinical Trials Information 9.3 TREMFYA: Johnson & Johnson 9.4 SKYRIZI: AbbVie 9.5 VELSIPITY (etrasimod): Pfizer The list will be continued in the final report.. 10 Emerging Ulcerative Colitis Drugs 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 Obefazimod (ABX464): Abivax 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.3 Clinical Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.5 Analyst View 10.3 Tulisokibart (MK-7240): Merck The list will be continued in the final report.. 11 Ulcerative Colitis Market: The 7MM Analysis 11.1 Key Findings 11.2 Ulcerative Colitis Market Outlook 11.3 Conjoint Analysis 11.4 Key Ulcerative Colitis Market Forecast Assumptions 11.5 Market Size of Ulcerative Colitis in the 7MM 11.6 The United States Ulcerative Colitis Market Size 11.6.1 Total Market Size of Ulcerative Colitis in the United States 11.6.2 Total Market Size of Ulcerative Colitis by Therapies in the United States 11.7 EU4 and the UK Ulcerative Colitis Market Size 11.8 Japan Ulcerative Colitis Market Size 12 Ulcerative Colitis Market Access and Reimbursement 12.1 The United States 12.2 In EU4 and the UK 12.3 Japan 12.4 Market Access and Reimbursement of Ulcerative Colitis Therapies 13 KOL Views on Ulcerative Colitis 14 Ulcerative Colitis Market SWOT Analysis 15 Ulcerative Colitis Market Unmet Needs 16 Ulcerative Colitis Market Report Methodology 17 Bibliography

