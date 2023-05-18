Ulcerative Colitis Treatment Market to Grow Exponentially by 2029- Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In this world of adulterated food products and rapidly changing lifestyle trends, digestive disorders have become highly prevalent. Many people deal with digestive illnesses, both mild and severe. Ulcerative Colitis is one among them. This ailment causes severe inflammation in the digestive tract leading to frequent diarrhoea, rectal bleeding, abdominal pain and cramps, among others. In severe cases, it might lead to the occurrence of colon cancer. With prompt development in medical sciences a wide array of treatment options in the form of drugs and surgeries have been developed over time.

The Global Ulcerative Colitis Treatment Market report curated by Brandessence Market Research provides a detailed overview of the market, including its size, growth rate, and key drivers. It examines various treatment options available for ulcerative colitis, including medications, surgery, and other therapies. The report also analyses the competitive landscape of the market, highlighting the major players and their strategies. It further provides recommendations and strategic insights for industry stakeholders to overcome these challenges and capitalize on the market opportunities.

Key Takeaways

Global Ulcerative Colitis Treatment to expand with a CAGR of 5.9% over 2022-2029.

Growing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, unhealthy dietary trends of the masses, and increased healthcare expenditure are primarily aiding market expansion

By disease type, the pancolitis segment is likely to amass notable gains due to its severity and complexity.

The industry in MEA is anticipated to capture a substantial revenue share because of the rising occurrence of digestive ailments and favorable medical reimbursement scenario.

The Global Ulcerative Colitis Treatment Market is valued at USD 6958.9 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 10394.7 Million by 2028, amplifying with a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.

Get Sample of [email protected]https://brandessenceresearch.com/downloadSample/PostId/2600

Elaborating the key trends and dynamics of the Ulcerative Colitis Treatment Market

Growing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, unhealthy dietary trends of the masses, and increased healthcare expenditure are primarily aiding market expansion. Furthermore, rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements in the field, and growing health cognizance among the masses are creating lucrative opportunities for this business sphere to prosper. Besides, rising R&D activities in the field along with the elevating demand for quality healthcare are adding momentum to the progression of this industry vertically.

Market Growth Drivers

Rising pervasiveness of gastrointestinal disorders: There is an increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases among the masses. Growing instances of food adulteration, rising consumption of unhealthy food, along with other factors are the main causes behind the occurrence of such disorders. Ulcerative colitis is a commonly occurring gastrointestinal disorder that affects the digestive tract. This has increased the demand for effective treatment options for this ailment.

Growing Demand for Biologics and Biosimilars: The increasing demand for biologics and biosimilars in the treatment of ulcerative colitis is a significant driver of market growth. Biologic medications, such as tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors and interleukin inhibitors, have shown promising results in managing moderate to severe ulcerative colitis. The availability of biosimilars, which are more cost-effective alternatives to biologics, has further expanded access to these therapies, driving their adoption and market growth.

Challenges

High Cost of Treatment: One of the major challenges in the ulcerative colitis treatment market is the high cost associated with the available treatment options. Biologic medications, which are commonly used in the management of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis, can be expensive. Additionally, the cost of diagnostic procedures, hospitalizations, and supportive care further adds to the financial burden for patients. The high cost of treatment can limit access to effective therapies, particularly for patients without adequate insurance coverage or in regions with limited healthcare resources.

Ulcerative Colitis Treatment Market Competitive Landscape

The prime players defining the competitive terrain of this market space are Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, GSK, MSD, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Roche, Sanof, MSD, Bayer, AbbVie, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories, and Others.

Segmental Assessments

In terms of type, the severe UC segment is projected to generate significant returns over 2022-2029 since it requires highly tensive treatment approaches, including the use of immunosuppressive medications and biologics, to control inflammation and achieve remission.

Based on disease type, the pancolitis segment is likely to amass notable gains over the stipulated timeframe due to its severity and complexity.

Get Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/2600

Geographical Analysis & Landscape

Middle East & Africa Ulcerative Colitis Market

The industry in MEA is anticipated to capture a substantial revenue share over 2022-2029. This is credited to the rising occurrence of digestive ailments, favorable medical reimbursement scenario, and increased healthcare expenditure. Alongside, rising medical research activities and growing instances of product approvals are adding momentum to the development of this regional market.

Europe

Europe is expected to accrue a notable valuation over the stipulated timeframe. This is attributable to the unhealthy dietary trends of the masses, surge in unhealthy food consumption, rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure, and rising need for effective treatment options for gastrointestinal ailments.

Opportunities

Rising popularity of personalized medicines- Some drugs and therapies are specially tailored as per the health needs of a particular patient. Personalized medicine takes into account individual characteristics, including genetic variations, biomarkers, and disease progression patterns, to optimize treatment outcomes. These medicines are being commonly adopted to treat ulcerative colitis since the disease severity and symptoms differ from person to person. This is creating an upward trend in this market.

Major Developments in the Ulcerative Colitis Market

Acquisitions

In 2019, Allergan plc, now part of AbbVie, completed the acquisition of Celgene Corporation's Otezla® (apremilast) business.

In 2020, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited announced the acquisition of PvP Biologics, a privately held biopharmaceutical company.

Partnership

In 2018, Pfizer Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) announced a joint venture to combine their consumer healthcare businesses.

Pipeline Assessment for Ulcerative Colitis Treatment

JAK Inhibitors: Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors are a class of drugs which target specific enzymes that causes bowel or digestive tract inflaamtion. Several JAK inhibitors are being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. These inhibitors work by blocking the signaling pathways involved in inflammation, thereby reducing inflammation in the colon. Examples of JAK inhibitors in the pipeline include filgotinib, upadacitinib, and tofacitinib.

Sphingosine 1-Phosphate (S1P) Receptor Modulators: S1P receptor modulators are a novel class of drugs that regulate immune cell migration and function. They work by binding to S1P receptors on immune cells, preventing them from reaching the inflamed tissues in the colon. Etrasimod and ozanimod are examples of S1P receptor modulators currently under investigation for ulcerative colitis treatment.

Anti-IL-23/IL-12 Antibodies: Interleukin-23 (IL-23) and interleukin-12 (IL-12) are cytokines involved in the immune response and inflammation. Antibodies targeting IL-23 or blocking the interaction between IL-23 and IL-12 have shown efficacy in managing ulcerative colitis. Drugs like mirikizumab and risankizumab are being studied for their potential in ulcerative colitis treatment.

Integrin Inhibitors: Integrins are proteins involved in cell adhesion and migration. Selective integrin inhibitors, such as vedolizumab and etrolizumab, target specific integrins on immune cells, preventing their migration to the inflamed gut tissues. These drugs have shown effectiveness in managing ulcerative colitis symptoms and inducing remission.

Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT): FMT involves the transfer of healthy bacteria from a donor's stool to the recipient's gastrointestinal tract. It aims to restore the balance of gut microbiota, which plays a crucial role in ulcerative colitis pathogenesis. FMT is being explored as a potential treatment option for ulcerative colitis, with ongoing clinical trials assessing its safety and efficacy.

On Special Requirement Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

Purchase Copy of Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/Checkout?report_id=2600

Related Reports:

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence Market Research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Follow Us: Linkedin

M & A Advisory: Merger & Acquisition, and Capabilities

Blog:

What is Market Research?

What is Market Sizing? How to Measure Your TAM, SAM, and SOM

Contact:

Mr. Vishal Sawant

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155

Asia Office: +917447409162

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392316/BEMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Private Limited