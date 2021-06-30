ULI Foundation Announces $1 Million Gift to Support Urban Land Institute Educational Initiatives

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Urban Land Institute (ULI), a global research and education organization focused on shaping the future of the built environment for transformative impact in communities worldwide, has received a major gift that will support the organization's efforts to develop the next generation of leaders in real estate.

Bruce Etkin, Chairman of Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners and a ULI Foundation Trustee, is donating $1 million to create the ULI Etkin Scholars Program, which seeks to introduce promising undergraduate and graduate students interested in careers in real estate to all that ULI membership has to offer.

"We are grateful for the generosity and life-long commitment Bruce has shown ULI," said W. Edward (Ed) Walter, Global CEO of ULI. "Bruce is one of our most highly engaged members, and we thank him for investing in the next generation of leaders of ULI."

In its first year, the ULI Etkin Scholars Program will provide cohorts of students from four District Councils with free ULI student membership, and creative programming, networking, and learning opportunities throughout the academic year. Between 80 and 100 students will benefit from the program in its first year. The program aims to grow to support students in 20 District Councils over the next five years.

"Every time I engage with young people in real estate, I come away inspired by what's ahead for our industry," Etkin said. "I feel fortunate to be able to help the real estate leaders of the future partake in the many benefits of ULI membership, as I have throughout my career."

"Bruce's gift represents a significant step forward in our $100 million campaign to secure ULI's future," said Doug Abbey, Chair of the ULI Foundation. "We appreciate his leadership and generous spirit -- and look forward to bringing his vision for the ULI Etkin Scholars Program to life."

About the Urban Land Institute

The Urban Land Institute is a non-profit education and research institute supported by its members. Its mission is to shape the future of the built environment for transformative impact in communities worldwide. Established in 1936, the institute has more than 45,000 members worldwide representing all aspects of land use and development disciplines. For more information on ULI, please visit uli.org, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About the Urban Land Institute Foundation

Dedicated to advancing Urban Land Institute's capacity to connect, inspire, and lead, the ULI Foundation leverages its charitable 501(c)3 organizational status to secure and manage philanthropic assets and partnerships. This extraordinary tradition of ULI member altruism and goodwill serves to benefit and grow the ULI mission, changing millions of lives and improving communities around the globe. For additional information, please visit foundation.uli.org.

