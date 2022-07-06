ULINK is offering free storage device testing for a limited time

And now, for a limited time only, ULINK is offering free testing of TCG Opal products with its TCG Opal Family Certification Test Suite, which typically costs $3,000 USD per device tested.

"Storage devices continue to increase in capacity from giga-byte to tera-byte. The main concern in the computing industry now is to protect critical user data. TCG Opal provides a technology to encrypt that data and secure it from getting lost during the drive life cycle, such as when computers depreciate or become lost. ULINK's TCG Opal Family Certification Test Suite validates the implementation of the Opal specification and ensures device interoperability." -Joseph Chen, CEO of ULINK Technology.

Better yet, if a storage device passes ULINK's TCG Opal Family Certification Test Suite, ULINK will list the device on its ULINK Test List (UTL) webpage so that the whole world can see that the device performs well and plays well with other computing technologies.

"We hope that by giving this free offer and showcasing passing drives to the public, we can promote TCG's Opal technology, which is a wonderful standard for storage drives" -Joseph Chen

In addition to the TCG Opal Family Certification Test Suite, ULINK also offers storage device testing with several other test suites, such as Protocol Tests and Regression Tests. An HDD or SSD maker can help ensure their devices perform well by taking advantage of these additional, typically free, tests. And if a device passes these tests, it will also be listed under a special section of the UTL webpage for everyone to see.

To join ULINK's TCG Opal Family Certification Test Suite and UTL Program, a storage device maker should prepare to:

— Submit a test application form to ULINK

— Submit their drives to ULINK for testing

— Drives that pass will receive a certificate

— Drives that pass will be listed on the UTL TCG Opal Family Certification Test Suite List webpage

For complete information on how you can take advantage of this special offer, please visit our webpage at https://ulinktech.com/products/tcg-storage-test-house/. The testing service fee will be waived during our special offer.

