ulrich medical USA® Announces FDA Clearance for Expanded Indications of Momentum® and Momentum® MIS Systems

Expanded indications allow Posterior Spinal Fixation Systems to be used with V-STEADY Bone Cement for bone tumor management 

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ulrich medical USA, the pioneer in expandable corpectomy devices and a market leader in spine technology, today announced FDA clearance for expanded indications of the Momentum and Momentum MIS Posterior Spinal Fixation Systems. The expanded indications allow for both Momentum and Momentum MIS systems to be used in conjunction with G21 V-STEADY Radiopaque Bone Cement to help restore the integrity of the spinal column in patients with advanced stage tumors.

Momentum and Momentum MIS Posterior Spinal Fixation Systems and V-STEADY Bone Cement
Momentum and Momentum MIS Posterior Spinal Fixation Systems and V-STEADY Bone Cement

"I'm excited that I can now use Momentum in conjunction with V-STEADY," said Alekos Theologis, MD, Assistant Professor of Orthopedic Spine Surgery at UCSF Health. "Momentum has been a valuable treatment option and this enhancement will be beneficial to a segment of my patients."

The Momentum and Momentum MIS Posterior Spinal Fixation Systems are used to provide stabilization, fixation and correction of the thoracolumbar and sacroiliac spine. These fixation systems enable surgeons to manage a comprehensive range of adult degenerative and deformity cases, including connections from occiput to pelvis, bone cement augmentation, and revisions for adjacent segment disease in restoration of spinal alignment in open or percutaneous procedures.

"We are pleased to have received this expanded indication from the FDA", said Eric Lucas, Ph.D., Vice President of Technology at ulrich medical USA. "The combination of Momentum with V-STEADY offers our surgeon customers a new treatment option to support their most challenging patients."

About ulrich medical USA
ulrich medical USA, headquartered in Plano, Texas is a subsidiary of ulrich medical, an innovative medical technology company headquartered in Ulm, Germany. Founded in 1912 by Heinrich C. Ulrich, the family-owned, privately held company is focused on the development, manufacturing and marketing of cutting-edge medical technology that restores function and alignment of the spine through excellence in design and manufacturing. Pioneers of expandable technology, surgeons worldwide have trusted in ulrich products for over 100 years.

US designed technology, German manufacturing integrity.

Information on ulrich medical USA and its complete line of surgical solutions for spine pathologies can be found at www.ulrichmedicalusa.com.

SOURCE Ulrich Medical USA

