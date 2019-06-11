ulrich medical USA® Announces Landmark Achievement 100,000 VBR Implant Milestone
Solidifies Spine Market Leadership Position in Vertebral Body Replacement Devices
ST. LOUIS, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ulrich medical USA, Inc., a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing musculoskeletal implant technologies in the United States, announced today that the company enterprise will surpass the 100,000 implant milestone in 2019 in total vertebral body replacement (VBR) device implantations.
With more than a century of German surgical product development experience, this 107-year-old, family-owned company is the unquestionable global pioneer in the development and commercialization of VBR technologies. The company has continued to build on this market position and enhance its VBR product line and today offers a suite of unparalleled expandable corpectomy cages with market-leading innovations such as continuous, gear-driven insitu implant expansion, and self-locking implant mechanisms that eliminate the need for additional implanted set screws. The current VBR product portfolio for the company includes six different product lines in the United States spine market: Small VBR™, Omni VBR™, ADDplus™, obelisc®, obelisc LE® and Solidity™.
"Since 1912, our clinical focus on the concerns of patients and surgeons has allowed us to continue developing new and innovative products that fulfill unmet needs," said Erika Laskey, Chief Commercial Officer, ulrich medical USA. "The long-standing global success of our VBR products reflects an unrivaled history of rigorous surgeon collaboration and effective design insight and execution. We don't follow VBR market trends; our innovations set those trends."
