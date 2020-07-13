ulrich medical USA® Brings Strong Momentum® to U.S. Product Launch

"After completing hundreds of procedures during the alpha launch, Momentum has already made its mark with an enthusiastic reception and positive reviews from our alpha surgeon users," said Erika Strecker-Laskey, Chief Commercial Officer, ulrich medical USA. "Even amid the healthcare challenges presented by the Covid-19 crisis, we have seen steadily-increasing use of Momentum during this time and a growing demand for more sets."

Dr. Christopher F. Wagener of Allentown, PA performed multiple procedures with Momentum during the alpha launch period and said, "Momentum gives surgeons exactly what they need, both simplicity and reliability."

Developed in St. Louis, Missouri, the new Momentum rod-screw system includes polyaxial, reduction, and iliac screws, and is compatible with ulrich medical USA's neon3® Universal OCT Spinal Stabilization System via transition rods and connectors. This offering allows for surgical constructs capable of bridging from the sacroiliac to the cervical spine. All screws for the Momentum System are offered in a range of lengths, diameters, and angulations to accommodate unique patient anatomy. Screws are available from Ø 4.5mm to Ø 10.0mm, and in lengths from 25mm to 110mm. The system also offers both titanium and cobalt chrome rods (curved and straight) in Ø 5.5mm and Ø 6.0mm diameters. Single-use drills and taps guarantee consistent instrument performance for optimized clinical results. In addition, specialty surgical instrument modules are available for iliac fixation and deformity (basic) applications.

