ulrich medical USA® Gains Momentum™ in the U.S. Spine Implant Market

The Momentum System addresses a comprehensive list of surgical reconstruction needs and includes polyaxial, reduction, and iliac screws. All screws are offered in a multitude of lengths, diameters, and angulations to accommodate unique patient anatomy. Screws for the Momentum System are available from Ø 4.5mm to Ø 10.0mm, and in lengths from 25mm to 110mm. The system offers both titanium and cobalt chrome rods (curved and straight) in Ø 5.5mm and Ø 6.0mm diameters. Single-use drills and taps guarantee consistent instrument performance for optimized clinical results. In addition, specialty surgical instrument modules are available for iliac fixation and deformity (basic) applications.

"One of the key advantages of the Momentum System is its compatibility with ulrich medical USA's neon3® Universal OCT Spinal Stabilization System. This linking of product technologies allows for surgical constructs that are capable of bridging from the sacroiliac to the cervical spine using dedicated transition rods and connectors," said Erika Strecker-Laskey, Chief Commercial Officer, ulrich medical USA.

The first implantation using this system was performed in Augusta, Georgia on November 21, 2019 by John DeVine, M.D., Professor and Chief of Spine Surgery in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University. Following his initial procedure with Momentum, Dr. DeVine said, "Momentum offers the product features that I look for in a comprehensive rod-screw system. It also delivers robust fixation for my patients and an intelligent design for users that respects surgeon time in the OR."

