Ulrika Danielsson leaves her position as CFO of Castellum

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulrika Danielsson has informed the company that she has decided to leave her position as CFO of Castellum. She has been employed by the company since 1998, finance director since 2006 and CFO since 2014. The intention is that Ulrika will continue in her current position for at least six months, and a process to appoint a new CFO is now initiated.

"During her many years in the company, Ulrika has made invaluable contributions and been a vital part of our development and success. There are not enough words to thank Ulrika for her work. I wish Ulrika good luck when she later leaves Castellum", says Henrik Saxborn, CEO of Castellum.

