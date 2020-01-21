Ulta Beauty CEO Mary Dillon to Chair RILA Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) announced that Ulta Beauty CEO Mary Dillon will serve as the new chairperson of the Association's board of directors, following an election that took place at RILA's semi-annual board of directors meeting in Palm Beach, Florida. Dillon, who succeeds former Chair Brian Cornell of Target, will serve a two-year term.

"My experience serving on RILA's board to date has shown me what incredible things our industry can accomplish when we work together on a shared vision for retail. As chair, I'm thrilled to be able to continue working so closely with fellow leaders to build upon our successes and help shape the future of our industry," said Mary Dillon, chief executive officer, Ulta Beauty.

"We rely heavily on the expertise, guidance, and collaboration of our board of directors throughout the year to identify the top priorities of leading retailers," said RILA President Brian Dodge. "Under Mary's leadership, the insights we receive from this remarkable group of retail executives informs all that we do and enables RILA to address the most pressing issues facing the industry."

The 2020 RILA Board of Directors:

Mary Dillon , Chief Executive Officer, Ulta Beauty (Chairperson)

, Chief Executive Officer, (Chairperson) Todd Vasos , Chief Executive Officer, Dollar General Corporation (Vice Chairman)

, Chief Executive Officer, Dollar General Corporation (Vice Chairman) Richard Johnson , Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, Foot Locker, Inc. (Treasurer)

, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, Foot Locker, Inc. (Treasurer) Alexander Gourlay , Co-Chief Operating Officer, Walgreens Boot Alliance and President, Walgreen Co . (Secretary)

, Co-Chief Operating Officer, Walgreens Boot Alliance and President, . (Secretary) Brian Cornell , Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Target Corporation (Immediate Past Chairman)

, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Target Corporation (Immediate Past Chairman) Timothy Baer , Partner, TRB Partners, LLC

, Partner, TRB Partners, LLC Corie Barry , Chief Executive Officer, Best Buy Co., Inc.

, Chief Executive Officer, Best Buy Co., Inc. Dagmar Boggs , Chief Retail Sales & Bottler Operations Officer, The Coca-Cola Company

, Chief Retail Sales & Bottler Operations Officer, The Coca-Cola Company Mark Breitbard , President & Chief Executive Officer, Banana Republic, Gap Inc.

, President & Chief Executive Officer, Banana Republic, Gap Inc. Martin Butler , Vice President, Consumer Industry Leader, USA , IBM Corporation

, Vice President, Consumer Industry Leader, , IBM Corporation Michael Duffy , Chief Executive Officer, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc.

, Chief Executive Officer, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. Marvin Ellison , President & Chief Executive Officer, Lowe's Companies, Inc.

, President & Chief Executive Officer, Lowe's Companies, Inc. Fabian Garcia , President, North America , Unilever

, President, , Unilever Alan Hoskins , President & Chief Executive Officer, Energizer Holdings, Inc.

, President & Chief Executive Officer, Energizer Holdings, Inc. Joe Jensen , Vice President & General Manager, Retail Solutions Division, Intel Corporation

, Vice President & General Manager, Retail Solutions Division, Intel Corporation Richard Keyes , President & Chief Executive Officer, Meijer, Inc.

, President & Chief Executive Officer, Meijer, Inc. Craig Menear , Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & President, The Home Depot, Inc.

, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & President, The Home Depot, Inc. Steve Rendle , Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, VF Corporation

, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, VF Corporation Bill Rhodes , Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, AutoZone, Inc.

, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, AutoZone, Inc. J.K. Symancyk, President & Chief Executive Officer, PetSmart, Inc.

Jill Standish , Senior Managing Director, Global Retail Consulting Practice, Accenture

, Senior Managing Director, Global Retail Consulting Practice, Accenture Brian Dodge , President, RILA

RILA is the US trade association for leading retailers. We convene decision-makers, advocate for the industry, and promote operational excellence and innovation. Our aim is to reimagine and transform the retail ecosystem - and equip leading retailers to succeed in it.

RILA members include more than 200 retailers, product manufacturers, and service suppliers, which together account for more than $1.5 trillion in annual sales, millions of American jobs, and more than 100,000 stores, manufacturing facilities, and distribution centers domestically and abroad.

