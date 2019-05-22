Ulta Beauty Guests Raise More Than $1.1 Million for Save the Children.

"This past Mother's Day season, guests at more than 1,100 stores and online experienced the beauty of giving back with 100 percent of donations benefiting Save the Children's critical early learning and disaster relief programs in the United States," said Mary Dillon, Ulta Beauty's chief executive officer. "We know that in order to ensure a bright future for all children, women and their families need access to early learning opportunities and protection from harm. For 100 years, Save the Children has done whatever it takes – every day and in times of crisis – to transform children's lives and the future we share."

"I've never met a mom who didn't want the best for her child, and with Ulta Beauty's partnership, we helped more moms ensure their children are getting the early learning opportunities they need. With 85 percent of a child's brain developed by age three, the quality time moms spend with their young children at home is so very crucial for a child's success – and Save the Children is equipping moms with the tools they need to turn every day moments into brain-building moments," said Mark Shriver, Save the Children's senior vice president of U.S. programs & advocacy. "We're incredibly grateful to Ulta Beauty – and your generous shoppers – for supporting Save the Children this year during the Mother's Day shopping season."

In addition to its early learning work in America, Save the Children's emergency response teams are on the front lines of every major emergency in the United States, helping meet children's most urgent and unique needs.

"Disasters are scary and disruptive for kids – they take children away from their homes, their schools, their friends and can have lasting consequences," said Shriver. "Save the Children gets parents the essential items they need to continue to care for their children during an emergency and sets up safe spaces in shelters where kids can play, learn and begin to cope. We're on the ground for the long term, partnering with local communities to restore childcare centers and preschools – so kids can get back to learning and recover."

About Ulta Beauty

At Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), the possibilities are beautiful. Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. In 1990, the Company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty – bringing together all things beauty, all in one place. Today, Ulta Beauty has grown to become the top national retailer offering the complete beauty experience.

Ulta Beauty brings possibilities to life through the power of beauty each and every day in our stores and online with more than 25,000 products from approximately 500 well-established and emerging beauty brands across all categories and price points, including Ulta Beauty's own private label. Ulta Beauty also offers a full-service salon in every store featuring hair, skin, brow, and make-up services.

Ulta Beauty is recognized for its commitment to personalized service, fun and inviting stores and our industry-leading Ultamate Rewards loyalty program. As of May 4, 2019, Ulta Beauty operates 1,196 retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials and social content. For more information, visit www.ulta.com .

About Save the Children

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since our founding 100 years ago, we've changed the lives of more than 1 billion children. In the United States and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming their lives and the future we share. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

