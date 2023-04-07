UltData WhatsApp Recovery V2.0.0 Newly Updated to Recover Deleted WhatsApp Messages Without Backup on Android

NEW YORK, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenorshare Co.,Ltd (Hong Kong) is a leading provider of highly efficient and user-friendly software solutions, backed by a team of dedicated experts. In response to multiple complaints from WhatsApp users regarding the challenges of recovering deleted messages on Android and iOS devices, Tenorshare has recently launched its latest innovation – UltData WhatsApp Recovery V2.0.0. This advanced software solution has been designed to seamlessly recover deleted WhatsApp messages without backup on Android and iPhone.

UltData WhatsApp Recovery V2.0.0

What are the Key Features of UltData WhatsApp Recovery V2.0.0?

Recover various WhatsApp file formats You Lost from Any Scenario

No matter what the reason is for the loss of WhatsApp data and regardless of the file format you want to restore, including messages, photos, videos, documents, tickers, PDF, Word, Excel, Zip and more, Tenorshare UltData WhatsApp Recovery would come your back!

Multiple Forms for WhatsApp Recovery Without Backup

Tenorshare UltData WhatsApp Recovery enable you to restore WhatsApp from Android and iOS, as well as restore WhatsApp from iTunes Back. Additionally, Tenorshare iOS & Android WhatsApp Recovery will help you recover deleted or old messages on WhatsApp in seconds without backup.

More than Highly Effectiveness

Unlike WhatsApp's time-consuming feature that only allows users to restore a backup from Google Drive during the initial setup, Tenorshare WhatsApp Recovery can retrieve WhatsApp data safely and easily. You can perform selective recovery and preview the data before you recover it, giving you complete control over the process.

How to Recover Deleted WhatsApp Messages on Android Without Backup?

To connect your Android phone to your PC and enable USB Debugging, follow these steps:

On your PC, open the WhatsApp recovery software you have installed.

Select "WhatsApp messages & attachments > Next" to begin the recovery process.

To choose the data you wish to restore, press the "Recover" button.

By following these simple steps, you can easily get back deleted messages on WhatsApp.

Price:

1-Month Plan: $35.95

1-Year Plan: $39.95

Lifetime Plan: $49.95

Business Plan: Welcome to Get An Annual Business Plan!

Device Compatibility:

Windows: All systems running on Windows 11, 10, 8, and 7 (32-bit/64-bit)

Mac: Available for macOS 10.11 and later

iOS: Supports all iOS devices, including iPhone 14(Plus)/Pro(Max), all models of iPad and iPad Air /mini/ pro, iPod touch, etc.

About Tenorshare

With its cutting-edge technology, Tenorshare is committed to making your everyday digital experiences more effortless and enjoyable. If you are looking for a solution to recover deleted WhatsApp messages without backup on Android, Tenorshare UltData WhatsApp Recovery is the perfect answer. Avail an exclusive discount on all software products, including UltData WhatsApp Recovery, and save 30% on managing your Android device.

More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare_Inc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TenorshareOfficial/videos

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tenorshare_tech_tips

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/Tenorshare/

SOURCE Tenorshare Co. Ltd.