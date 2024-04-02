Ulteig Acquires Affinity Energy, Expanding SCADA Capabilities

FARGO, N.D., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulteig, a purpose-driven consulting engineering leader committed to creating and solving for a sustainable future, has acquired Affinity Energy, a world-class control systems integrator based in Charlotte, North Carolina with deep expertise in customized solutions for power and energy controls and instrumentation. With this acquisition, Ulteig will enhance its Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system capabilities and offerings, as well as its operational capacity and geographical presence.

Ulteig and Affinity Energy share a passion for innovation and commitment to client success.

"This acquisition will strengthen Ulteig's capabilities and expand existing business lines, keeping us agile for the evolving needs of our clients," said Ulteig President and CEO Doug Jaeger. "As we experience continued shifts in the energy landscape, Affinity Energy's expertise and dedication to developing innovative solutions is aligned with Ulteig's commitment to deliver what's next in our industry."

Ulteig operates across the Lifeline Sectors® of Power, Renewables, Water and Transportation. Affinity Energy's award-winning design, programming, installation and commissioning of SCADA, programmable logic controllers (PLC), and electrical power management systems (EPMS) will provide added capacity and capabilities for renewable energy clients as well as those operating mission-critical facilities.

"We are thrilled to join Ulteig, expanding our ability to provide expertise to a wider range of clients across North America," said Affinity Energy President Allan Evora. "Ulteig shares our commitment to quality excellence and innovative thinking. I look forward to what we can accomplish together."

Affinity Energy will be integrated into Ulteig's organizational structure and will operate under the Ulteig name, with its Charlotte, North Carolina office serving as the base location for its current employees. Both companies share a passion for innovation, commitment to clients' success and a strong, employee-centric work culture.

For more information, visit our website.

About Affinity Energy

Affinity Energy is a control systems integrator with a national portfolio of over 800 power automation projects and a rich depth of expertise working with mission-critical facilities, distributed generation plants, energy companies, engineering firms and construction contractors who seek open, turnkey systems for power management and energy optimization. Providing systems and services in the design and build phases of new construction and retrofit projects, Affinity Energy uses its industry-specific background to help customers throughout the U.S. operate efficiently, safely and reliably. Founded in 2002, Affinity Energy is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Ulteig

Ulteig is a purpose-driven consulting engineering leader committed to creating and solving for a sustainable future. Ulteig's employee-owners are technical experts who are transforming our world's critical infrastructure through collaborative and innovative solutions across the Lifeline Sectors® of Power, Renewables, Transportation and Water. Leveraging our expertise for 80 years, Ulteig operates throughout North America and serves a wide range of public and private clients. Discover more at www.Ulteig.com .

SOURCE Ulteig