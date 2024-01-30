Ulteig Launches PathFinder™, Premier Product Demonstrating Commitment to Innovative Technology Solutions

Ulteig

30 Jan, 2024, 09:30 ET

PathFinder, a software-based tool, leverages Ulteig's decades of expertise for assisting utilities in objectively evaluating emerging technologies.

FARGO, N.D., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulteig, a purpose-driven consulting engineering leader committed to creating and solving for a sustainable future, announces the creation of PathFinder™, a tool designed for utilities to confidently and objectively make data-driven decisions about large-scale technology implementation specific to their needs. Having provided professional services for eight decades, the announcement of PathFinder marks a new approach by Ulteig to equip utilities with software-based solutions to enhance their grid reliability and adapt to expanding federal mandates.

PathFinder: A software solution to navigate challenges with ease.
PathFinder: A software solution to navigate challenges with ease.

"Technology is elevating what's possible for utilities — and PathFinder is just the beginning," said Doug Jaeger, President and CEO of Ulteig. "Investing in innovation and developing technology solutions like PathFinder is a prerequisite for designing the infrastructure solutions our clients need and our future demands."

The rapidly shifting energy landscape is putting pressure on utilities who are often challenged with having resources or capacity to adequately evaluate and justify technologies necessary to quickly adapt.

Ulteig developed PathFinder, a software-based tool, to help utilities evaluate substation and transmission technologies and objectively assess and define a tailored solution for their unique needs. PathFinder provides data-backed knowledge to mitigate immediate pain points efficiently, while confidently planning for the future.

"By putting our utility clients in the driver's seat, tech evaluations that once took weeks can now be completed in hours," said Nick Ingolfsland, Ulteig's Chief Innovation and Technology Officer. "Shortening the length of time required for assessing large-scale technology implementation will save utilities money, time and resources – all with the security of knowing that PathFinder is powered and informed by Ulteig's long legacy of expertise and knowledge."

To learn more about PathFinder and Ulteig's approach to technology and innovation, visit our website.

About Ulteig: Ulteig is a purpose-driven consulting engineering leader committed to creating and solving for a sustainable future. Ulteig's employee-owners are technical experts who are transforming our world's critical infrastructure through collaborative and innovative solutions across the Lifeline Sectors® of Power, Renewables, Transportation and Water. Leveraging our expertise for 80 years, Ulteig operates throughout North America and serves a wide range of public and private clients. Discover more at www.Ulteig.com.

SOURCE Ulteig

