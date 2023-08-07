Ulteig Names Alison Barie as New Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

Ulteig

07 Aug, 2023, 09:17 ET

FARGO, N.D., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulteig, a purpose-driven consulting engineering leader committed to creating and solving for a sustainable future, announces the appointment of Alison Barie to serve as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Barie's appointment coincides with the retirement of Susan Aspelund, Ulteig's CFO since September 2021.

Continue Reading
Alison Barie, CFO
Alison Barie, CFO

Barie assumes the role with a wealth of financial management experience and, throughout her career, has been instrumental in implementing new business and technology systems, as well as re-structuring processes to improve financial and operational reporting.

Barie has held financial leadership positions at CHS Inc., Best Buy, 3M and most recently as the Vice President of Finance for Skywater Technology, Inc.

"Alison brings extensive financial acumen to the role," said Doug Jaeger, President and CEO of Ulteig. "Coupled with her unique change management expertise, Alison is the dynamic leader Ulteig needs as we continue to execute our growth-focused strategic plan. Her capabilities with leading corporate transformation efforts, emphasis on collaborative problem-solving and commitment to a strong work culture will make her a tremendous asset to both our clients and employees."

Barie earned a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Gustavus Adolphus College and a Master of Business from the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management. Additionally, she is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA-Inactive) and is certified in Lean, Six Sigma and change management.

"It is an honor to be joining the talented leadership team at Ulteig," said Barie. "I am passionate about sustainability and growth, which are critical components of Ulteig's purpose and vision. I look forward to applying my expertise to advance the company's transformative strategic and financial objectives while further developing financial acumen and systems across the company."

About Ulteig: Ulteig is a purpose-driven consulting engineering leader committed to creating and solving for a sustainable future. Ulteig's employee-owners are technical experts who are transforming our world's critical infrastructure through collaborative and innovative solutions across the Lifeline Sectors® of Power, Renewables, Transportation and Water. Leveraging our expertise for over 75 years, Ulteig operates throughout North America and serves a wide range of public and private clients. Discover more at www.Ulteig.com.

SOURCE Ulteig

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.