Ulteig Promotes Sara Chapman to Chief Human Resources Officer

FARGO, N.D., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulteig, a purpose-driven consulting engineering firm, announced the promotion of Sara Chapman to Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). In this role, Chapman will lead Ulteig's people strategy, supporting the company's continued growth while strengthening its people-first culture.

Sara Chapman, Chief Human Resources Officer, Ulteig

Ulteig is an employee-owned company that delivers innovative engineering solutions across power, renewables, transportation and water infrastructure, and employs more than 1,700 employees across North America and Costa Rica. Ulteig is known for its purpose-driven culture, emphasizing flexibility, collaboration and connection.

Chapman joined Ulteig in 2024 as Director of Human Resources, where she led HR operations, HR business partners and employee benefits and rewards. She brings more than 15 years of human resources leadership experience, including senior HR roles at Electra, Native Roots and Brown & Caldwell. Earlier in her career, she served as Director of Talent Management and Director of Talent Acquisition at Xcel Energy.

"Sara's authentic and empathetic leadership style reflects our commitment to preserving Ulteig's strong people-centric culture," said Ulteig President and CEO Doug Jaeger. "When combined with her strategic focus, results orientation and inherent curiosity, I am confident Sara will excel in this role and position our HR organization for long-term growth."

"Ulteig has an incredibly strong HR foundation grounded in trust, purpose and a genuine commitment to our people and I'm grateful for the opportunity to build on it," said Chapman. "Ensuring our employees have the support, resources and experiences they need to grow is essential to continuing Ulteig's tradition of delivering innovative solutions for our clients now and in the future."

Chapman holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Human Resources from Minnesota State University Mankato and a Master of Arts in Human Resources and Change Leadership from the University of St. Thomas. She is based in Ulteig's Denver office.

Chapman succeeds Jim Horn, who will serve as Executive Advisor to the CHRO and CXO through his retirement on July 1, 2026, supporting a smooth leadership transition. Horn had served as Ulteig's CHRO since 2016, overseeing Human Resources and Business Services functions. Throughout his tenure, he advanced a people-centric workplace culture focused on inclusion, flexibility and employee wellbeing.

About Ulteig

Ulteig is a purpose-driven consulting engineering leader committed to creating and solving for a sustainable future. Ulteig's employee-owners are technical experts who are transforming our world's critical infrastructure through collaborative and innovative solutions across the Lifeline Sectors® of Power, Renewables, Transportation and Water. Leveraging our expertise for over 80 years, Ulteig has offices in North America and Costa Rica, serving a wide range of public and private clients in the United States and Canada. Discover more at www.Ulteig.com.

SOURCE Ulteig