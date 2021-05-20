UltFone Celebrates One-Year Anniversary with Giveaways and Online Surprises

100% Free Giveaway awards users UltFone's 100% Free Giveaway awards users with the UltFone Android System Repair . The product allows users to fix their android like the pros do. To access the free giveaway, UltFone users simply share the event via social media and enter their email to gain 1-month of free access to the system repair product. The giveaway also bundles with an upgrade deal where users can buy lifetime access for 50% off the original price.

Top-Seller bundles

The UltFone Top-Seller bundles provide UltFone users with discounts on bundles that include iOS System Repair plus iOS Data Recovery, Android System Repair plus Android Data Recovery, and iOS Data Manager plus WhatsApp Transfer. Each bundle is offered directly on the UltFone anniversary page and available to any UltFone user.

up to 75% off

The celebration also includes up to 75% off UltFone products including the UltFone iOS Location Changer, UltFone iPhone Backup Unlocker, PC/Mac Data Recovery, and more. All deals are available to all users on the UltFone anniversary page. Finally, all UltFone users can access the 30% storewide coupon which is valid for any purchase on the UltFone store and easily applied through three simple steps that are explained in the coupon offer.

How to participate:

For more information or to participate in the event, visit: https://www.ultfone.com/anniversary-campaign-2021.html

About UltFone:

UltFone is a leading software development company committed to helping smartphone and PC/Mac users to enjoy the digital life with no hassle. It provides users with solutions for data recovery, system repair, and device content management. UltFone does not only strive to bolster the quality of products it has to offer and the user experience but also leveraging advanced technology to develop new solutions and cater to the unique needs of users. For more information, visit: www.ultfone.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ultfone

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ultfone

YouTube: www.youtube.com/ultfone

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE UltFone

Related Links

http://www.ultfone.com

