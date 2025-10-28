Ultima Accelerates Adoption in Asia with Key Leadership Appointment

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultima Genomics, a developer of an innovative, ultra-high throughput sequencing architecture, today announced that Jason Kang, an industry veteran has joined as the Company's commercial leader in the APAC region. This appointment follows strong global adoption of Ultima's technology for clinical and research applications and supports Ultima's growth in the APAC region.

Jason Kang joins Ultima as General Manager of APAC and will lead efforts driving commercial adoption across the region. He is a genomics industry veteran with 25 years of experience in the genomics and life sciences sectors. Jason joins Ultima from Pacific Biosciences, where he was previously Vice President and General Manager of APAC. Prior to his role at PacBio, Jason was the Commercial Leader at Illumina Korea, where he led the company's commercial initiatives from 2015 to 2021, focusing on expanding the research solutions and registering and building the clinical devices and assays business. Jason has also held key leadership positions in sales, marketing, and product development at companies including Thermo-Fisher Scientific, Life Technologies, Applied Biosystems, Macrogen, and Spectral Genomics.

Jason holds a PhD from Thomas Jefferson University and a BS from Carnegie Mellon University.

"We are pleased to attract strong leaders like Jason to Ultima," said Gilad Almogy, Founder and CEO of Ultima Genomics. "Jason is an industry veteran with an impressive track record in building best-in-class sales organizations. We look forward to leveraging his expertise to continue the rapid adoption of our technology in both the research and clinical setting."

About Ultima Genomics

Ultima Genomics is unleashing the power of genomics at scale. The Company's mission is to continuously drive the scale of genomic information to enable unprecedented advances in biology and improvements in human health. With humanity on the cusp of a biological revolution, there is a virtually endless need for more genomic information to address biology's complexity and dynamic change—and a further need to challenge conventional next-generation sequencing technologies. Ultima's revolutionary new sequencing architecture drives down the costs of sequencing to help overcome the tradeoffs that scientists and clinicians are forced to make between the breadth, depth and frequency with which they use genomic information. The new sequencing architecture was designed to scale far beyond conventional sequencing technologies, lower the cost of genomic information and catalyze the next phase of genomics in the 21st century. To learn more, visit www.ultimagenomics.com

