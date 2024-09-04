Ultima Replenisher® and Nutrition21 Team Up to Develop and Launch New Product: Crave Killer

Crave Killer Electrolyte Drink Mix Helps Consumers Stay Hydrated and Manage Cravings

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultima Health Products, Inc., maker of Ultima Repenisher®, daily sugar-free electrolyte hydration powders, and Nutrition21, LLC, an Everwell Health company ("Nutrition21"), announced a new partnership to formulate and launch Ultima Replenisher's latest product, Crave Killer. This drink mix has the same great replenishing benefits of Ultima Replenisher's existing electrolyte drink mixes, now featuring the addition of Nutrition21's ingredient solution, Chromax®, which is clinically shown to help consumers reduce cravings and manage their appetite.

Crave Killer, innovated through the combined expertise of Ultima Replenisher and Nutrition21, was developed as the ultimate healthy replenisher that helps consumers stay hydrated while also supporting their overall health and wellness goals. Whether consumers want help maintaining a healthy weight, managing appetite, or following a certain lifestyle, this product can help manage cravings and support healthy choices that help them feel their best. The active ingredients in Crave Killer include Nutrition21's Chromax® and ginger root extract. The convenient stick pack format offers consumers the ultimate hydration plus-up—in an easy-to-use and on-the-go stick pack that just mixes into 16 ounces of water. The new hydration drink mix is a tasty tropical fusion of passion fruit and orange flavors with six body-boosting electrolytes, zero sugar, calories, or carbs.

"Ultima Replenisher® knows that feeling like your best self starts with what you put in your body," said Gretchen Holquist, VP of Marketing for Ultima Health Products, Inc. "Hydration is key to supporting your overall health, but there's more to it than just drinking plain water. This drink mix helps replenish 6 key electrolytes that your body and brain use every day. Now with Chromax®, Crave Killer electrolyte mix offers consumers even more benefits, helping them kick cravings to the curb, and feel their best."

"Nutrition21's Chromax® is the perfect addition to Crave Killer, delivering benefits for consumers beyond hydration, helping to manage carb cravings and appetite," said Jordan Miller, VP of Marketing for Nutrition21. "Incorporating Chromax®, a science-backed ingredient that has been clinically tested and shown to provide multiple metabolic health benefits, helps this electrolyte drink mix stand apart from competitive products. Consumers can rest assured knowing Crave Killer with Chromax® can help them stick with their health and wellness routines."

Chromax®, the key craving-killing ingredient in this product, is an ingredient innovation offered by Nutrition21 to provide benefits and support those pursuing diet and exercise programs by helping users curb cravings and manage appetite. It has been extensively studied and is supported by more than a dozen clinical studies, making Chromax® the most clinically tested form of Chromium Picolinate (Cr) on the market. It is safe and effective, proven to offer superior bioavailability, and easily formulated into a wide range of applications.

Crave Killer comes in a 14-count stick-pack pouch that's available on Ultima's website, ultimareplenisher.com (MSRP $22.99).

To learn more and order Crave Killer, please visit ultimareplenisher.com. And to learn more about the benefits and science behind Chromax, visit nutrition21.com.

About Ultima Health Products, Inc.

Ultima Health Products, Inc. is committed to making healthy simply more fun with delicious and convenient product lines including Ultima Replenisher Electrolyte Drink Mixes, Ultima Replenisher Mocktini flavors, and Crave Killer.

Ultima electrolyte drink mixes deliver everyday hydration packed with 6 key electrolytes, vitamin C, zinc, and delicious plant-based flavors. They provide enhanced hydration with 0 sugar, calories, or carbs so you can hydrate happily! Purchase Ultima online at ultimareplenisher.com, Amazon, Walmart.com, and Target.com. Ultima is also available in store at select retailers including Walmart, Whole Foods, Erewhon, Sprouts, and more.

About Chromax and Nutrition21, LLC

Chromax® Chromium Picolinate is a highly bioavailable form of chromium supported by 35 human clinical studies affirming its benefits for weight management, body composition, appetite control, cognitive health, glucose metabolism, insulin function, energy support, and more. For more information on Chromax, visit: Nutrition21.com/Chromax .

Nutrition21, an Everwell Health company, is an industry-leading developer and marketer one-of-a-kind, science-backed ingredients for use in dietary supplements, functional foods, and beverages that empower individuals to look, feel, and perform their best. Grounded in decades of scientific research, Nutrition21 places efficacy and safety at the forefront of their efforts to create unique, patented products that are both safe and clinically effective. More than 50 scientific publications have been fielded in their portfolio—all working to build consumer trust and prove the efficacy and safety of their ingredients. Ingredients from Nutrition21 empower consumers in the pursuit of proactive health and optimal performance in every body through any stage of life. By understanding consumer needs and interests, such as sports nutrition, weight management, cognitive health, beauty from within, and more, Nutrition21 ingredients are optimized to support health outcomes and help individuals live their best life.

For more information on Nutrition21, visit: Nutrition21.com.

