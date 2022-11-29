Ultima Replenisher® Breaks into Beauty with Launch of Ultima Beauty - Collagen + Electrolytes Powder

Ultima Beauty supports healthy hair, skin, and nails with fruity and sugar free flavors including Strawberry Kiwi and Mango Pineapple

CORLTLAND, Ohio, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultima Replenisher®, maker of best tasting, sugar free electrolyte hydration powders, announced today the launch of a new Beauty line of collagen + electrolytes powder. Perfect for beauty and hydration on the go, Ultima Beauty contains electrolytes and trace minerals for optimal hydration, plus grass-fed collagen, vitamin C, and zinc to support healthy hair, skin, and nails. It's also sugar free and comes in amazingly fruity and delicious flavors including Strawberry Kiwi and Mango Pineapple .

Ultima Beauty in Strawberry Kiwi and Mango Pineapple

Each serving of Ultima Beauty has 9.5g of grass-fed collagen (type I and III) that helps to increase elasticity of the skin and minimizes fine lines and wrinkles. It's also packed with six electrolytes and trace minerals that work together to ensure the body is properly hydrated and replenished.

Made to let inner beauty shine, Ultima's collagen + electrolytes line delivers these amazing benefits without any sugar or carbs and no artificial sweeteners. It's also low calorie, non-GMO, gluten-free, and keto friendly, making it the ideal companion for a variety of different lifestyles.

More flavorful details include:

Strawberry Kiwi: combines the sweetness of strawberry with the tartness of kiwi for a bright and fruity flavor

Mango Pineapple: perfectly balances two tropical fruit favorites for a tangy, yet sweet taste

Ultima Beauty fits perfectly into any daily routine and can be easily added into a morning smoothie, enjoyed mixed in with water after a workout, or really any time a self-care pick-me-up is needed. Plus, it's great for on-the-go as each serving comes in a perfectly portioned stickpack that easily tears open and can be added straight to water (or any beverage) for consumption anytime, anywhere.

"This is such an exciting launch as it brings us into a completely new category and allows us to provide hydration AND beauty benefits to consumers across the country," said Loretta Reilly, Ultima Replenisher® Vice President of Marketing. "Ultima is all about providing health and wellness support that is both delicious and convenient, and the new Beauty line fits this mold perfectly. We can't wait for everyone to experience Ultima Beauty!"

Ultima Beauty joins Ultima's foundational product line of electrolyte hydration powder that has become a favorite for those looking for sugar free (and absolutely delicious) hydration. Ultima's electrolyte line comes in an abundant of fruity and refreshing flavors including (NEW) Passionfruit, Lemonade, Blue Raspberry, Appletini, and more.

Ultima Beauty comes in a 15 count stickpack pouch that's available exclusively on Ultima's website (MSRP $24.99).

For more information, please visit https://www.ultimareplenisher.com/ and stay up to date on the brand's latest news by following along on Instagram and Facebook (@goultima).

ABOUT ULTIMA REPLENISHER®

Ultima Replenisher® is committed to making health and wellness both delicious and convenient with two product lines including Ultima Electrolyte Hydration Powder and (NEW) Ultima Beauty Collagen + Electrolytes.

Ultima's sugar free hydration powder is a daily performance drink, water enhancer, and all-around refresher that delivers a perfectly balanced, broad spectrum of electrolytes and trace minerals along with vitamin C and zinc for some added immunity support. Ultima Beauty supports healthy hair, skin, and nails with a combination of grass-fed collagen, electrolytes, trace minerals, vitamin C, and zinc.

Purchase Ultima online at ultimareplenisher.com , Target.com , Walmart.com and Amazon . Ultima is also available in store at select retailers including Walmart, Whole Foods, CVS, Sprouts and more.

Media Contact:

Rachel Kay Public Relations

Becca Stonebraker

818.383.3929

[email protected]

SOURCE Ultima Replenisher