Ultimaker Cura prepares 2.000.000 print jobs per week

UTRECHT, The Netherlands, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimaker, the global leader in desktop 3D printing, today launched a web-based Ultimaker Marketplace and additional features with the release of Ultimaker Cura 4.5. Introduced in 2012, the open-source slicing software that prepares 3D models for printing currently has more than 600.000 active users per month, preparing 2.000.000 print jobs per week at the end of 2019 – twice as much compared to 2018.

The Ultimaker Marketplace offers users access to plugins for industry-standard software platforms, adding functionality such as a direct integration of several CAD software solutions into Ultimaker Cura, and more than 110 optimized printing profiles for third-party materials. The release of Ultimaker Cura 4.5 now offers an improved user experience and seamlessly connects the Ultimaker Marketplace with Cura. New cloud functionality associates the selected plugins and optimized printing profiles directly with the user account after logging in online. This means that now all settings remain available and synchronized regardless which workstation is used, without needing to open Ultimaker Cura beforehand.

Other new features contributed by smartavionics, in Ultimaker Cura 4.5 include:

Fuzzy skin outside only . When enabled, this option prevents fuzzy skin from being printed inside holes, allowing printed parts to fit easily over objects – useful for printing grips or similar applications.

. When enabled, this option prevents fuzzy skin from being printed inside holes, allowing printed parts to fit easily over objects – useful for printing grips or similar applications. Brim distance. This setting allows users to define a gap between the brim and the model, resulting in easier brim removal and reducing chances of leaving blemishes or damage to finished prints.

This setting allows users to define a gap between the brim and the model, resulting in easier brim removal and reducing chances of leaving blemishes or damage to finished prints. Skin edge support. Two settings that make it possible to add an extra line inside the infill that better supports the edge of a print's skin.

Dick Moerkens, CTO at Ultimaker: "Ultimaker Cura is continuously powered by its open source community and dedicated in-house software team. We see our user database is rapidly expanding every day with new students, makers and professional users. Where one user is more eager to manually tweak and test every setting available, others want to fully integrate 3D printing into existing workflows. I am proud of our open approach and agile development strategy, which allows us to fully streamline and simplify the 3D printing workflow now and in the future."

About Ultimaker

Since 2011, Ultimaker has built an open and easy-to-use solution of 3D printers, software and materials that enable professional designers and engineers to innovate every day. Today, Ultimaker is the market leader in desktop 3D printing. From offices in the Netherlands, New York, Boston, and Singapore – plus production facilities in Europa and the US – its global team of over 400 employees work together to accelerate the world's transition to digital distribution and local manufacturing. Ultimaker.com

