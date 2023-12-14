Ultimate Autographs Partners with Underdog Fantasy to Offer Sports Fans a Blended Gaming Experience

This partnership extends the reach of each organization through collaboration and an enhanced customer experience

BURR RIDGE, Ill., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Autographs, the industry-leading sports autograph and memorabilia company, has partnered with Underdog Fantasy, the fastest growing sports gaming platform to offer its customers even more ways to play and win on each respective website and platform. The companies will work together to expand the online value of live sports entertainment and sports memorabilia collecting.

"Partnering with Underdog is great for the industry and great for our customers," said Matt Sollis, co-owner of Ultimate Autographs. "Their platform provides sports fans with the ability to increase their enjoyment of sports and individual athlete performance, and now offer those same fans even more ways to play and win signed sports memorabilia through Ultimate Autograph's Live Breaks. It extends their experience from premier autographed sports collectibles to innovative fantasy sports games."

Ultimate Autographs customers now have the ability to not only benefit from Underdog's first deposit match promotion of $100, but will also receive a complimentary $20 gift card for use in any Ultimate Autographs live break.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Ultimate Autographs," said Andrew Mackens, Partnerships Manager at Underdog. "Their unique value proposition of offering unique, authentic and custom autographed sports memorabilia in a live break format aligns with our philosophy of extending the overall enjoyment of the live sports experience."

About Ultimate Autographs

Ultimate Autographs is the web's premier live-breaking sports autograph and memorabilia experience offering daily live breaks at 12pm, 3pm and 6pm Central Time seven days a week. Ultimate Autographs was created with one purpose in mind – to deliver authentic memorabilia to the ultimate sports fans and collectors. We take pride in dealing with professional athletes and working ethically in all areas of the sports memorabilia industry. Ultimate Autographs also has exclusive autographed items in stock and ready for shipment on signed and authenticated helmets, jerseys, footballs, hockey sticks, pucks, baseball bats, photos and slabbed sports cards. For more information visit https://ultimateautographs.com .

About Underdog Fantasy

Underdog, the fastest growing paid fantasy sports company ever, was founded in 2020 to build games for American sports fans to increase their enjoyment with sports. Led by a team of industry veterans, Underdog delivers an industry-leading platform that gives sports lovers the best way to safely and responsibly enjoy fun, approachable contests and games. With a unique blend of innovative fantasy sports games, Underdog is able to appeal to the most experienced as well as casual sports fans. Underdog provides a wide array of content from former professional athletes and thought leaders, to provide expertise and a fun user experience for all fans. For more information, please visit https://underdogfantasy.com/ .

