Ultimate Baseball Academy Partners with Key Foundations Program

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ultimate Baseball Academy (UBA) is proud to announce its partnership with Key Foundations Program (KeyFP) in the Midwest region. The partnership offers a comprehensive membership program that increases access and lowers the cost of medical attention, as well as deliver mental & behavioral health and wellness services.

The Key Foundations membership program is designed to support the overall well-being of members and their families, and it offers a variety of benefits at an affordable price. Members will have access to unlimited $0 cost appointments for telemedicine and teletherapy services, a pharmacy program that dramatically reduces the cost of prescription drugs, and includes five award-winning self-help health and wellness programs for strengthening relationships, PTSD & Trauma recovery, sobriety, dealing with social anxiety, and even getting rewarded for exercising. Additionally, in most states, members will receive $10,000 of life insurance coverage for the primary member.

KeyFP is dedicated to giving back to the next generation, and its partnership with UBA and its 64 teams is an exciting step in that direction. A portion of the monthly membership dues will be donated back to UBA. "We are proud to partner with UBA and support the next generation," said Dominique Wilkins, retired NBA Hall of Famer and Co-Founder of KeyFP. "At KeyFP, we believe in the importance of overall well-being and are dedicated to providing affordable access to resources and support."

Larry Vavricek, Director of UBA, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Key Foundations Program and provide our community with access to these valuable resources. We believe that supporting the overall well-being of our players is crucial to their success on and off the field." Vavricek continued, "One of the most compelling reasons for our partnership was our concern for the mental health of our athletes. Along with the chaos they've endured the past 3 years, we've seen a spike in depression, anxiety, and teen suicides. We can now provide a real solution to help alleviate the pain they are experiencing."

About Ultimate Baseball Academy

The Ultimate Baseball Academy is a leading softball and baseball training center based in Omaha, Nebraska, with over 60 teams and a focus on developing the next generation of softball and baseball players.

About Key Foundations Program

Key Foundations Program is a comprehensive membership program that offers telemedicine and teletherapy services, a pharmacy program, and five additional self-help programs that address physical, behavioral, and mental health and wellness. The program is dedicated to supporting the overall well-being of its members and providing affordable access to resources and support.

