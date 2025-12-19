Ultimate Cannabis Asset (UCASU) to Expand "Best Performing Cannabis Portfolio" by 400% in 2026

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UC Asset Limited Partnership (OTCQB: UCASU) today issued a statement applauding President' Trump's decision to rescheduling marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III, which is a significant measure of deregulation for cannabis industry.

UC Asset, which stands for Ultimate Cannabis Asset, is one of the only four US public companies devoted to investing in cannabis properties. Its management claims to have built the "best performing" cannabis property portfolio among US public companies.

1. UCASU's Investment Strategy Anticipated Policy Breakthrough

"Since the beginning of this year, UC Asset has anticipated a potential policy breakthrough in the cannabis industry, and developed and executed an investment plan based on that projection," said Larry Wu, founder and managing partner of UC Asset.

Earlier this year, UC Asset acquired additional cannabis equity and nearly doubled its cannabis property portfolio—from $1.6 million to $3.1 million.

The company has also filed for a $5.0 million Secondary Public Offering(SPO), with the majority of the capital earmarked for acquiring two additional cannabis properties. Although the government shutdown – which also closed the SEC(Security and Exchange Commission)– has slowed down the process, UC Asset remains optimistic that its SPO will be approved by SEC soon and plans to launch fundraising in March 2026.

In addition to the $5 million from the SPO, UC Asset is selling about $3 million of its legacy assets and seeking other means of financing. Its goal is to expand its cannabis portfolio by 400%, to approximately $12 million in 2026.

2. UCASU Aims to Expand "Best Performing" Cannabis Portfolio

In its offering statement, UC Asset reports a 14.4% Return on Investment (ROI) for its cannabis portfolio—significantly above the industry average and outperforming similar portfolios held by other public companies.

"For example, Players Club Capital stated in January 2025 that 'Cap rates for (cannabis cultivation) properties typically range from 7–10%,'" explained Wu.

"We also analyzed SEC filings from other public companies and estimated their ROI ranged between 11–12% in 2024. Based on this, our 14.4% ROI stands out."

Wu cautioned, however, that the company's interpretation of peer filings may not be exact and strongly encourages investors to conduct their own research.

The company project that its cannabis portfolio will maintain an ROI between 13.5% -14.5% for the year 2025, and may increase its ROI to above 15% in 2026.

About UC Asset LP

UC Asset LP is a limited partnership formed for the purpose of investing in real estate with innovative strategies. For more information about UC Asset, please visit: www.ucasset.com

Disclaimer:

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.

