Ultimate Dana 60™ Axles Now Available Without Brackets, Designed to Fit Any Application

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that it will be offering Ultimate Dana 60 Bracketless™ axles, which remove the mounting brackets, allowing for smoother installation into virtually any application. End users will now be able to add the proper mounting brackets they choose. The axles otherwise include all the features of the Ultimate Dana 60, including Spicer® performance ring and pinion gears, heavy-duty upgraded brakes, and massive SPL® 70 u-joints.

Dana made the announcement at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show, held through Nov. 8, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in booth 30209, located in the South Hall Upper.

"We find many enthusiasts who want the performance and dependability of Ultimate Dana 60 axles are buying them for other applications, but they have to remove the standard mounting brackets and weld on new brackets designed for their vehicle of choice," said Bill Nunnery, senior director of sales, marketing, and customer service for the Dana Aftermarket Group. "Customers can now get exactly what they want – all of the features of the Ultimate Dana 60 axles, but none of the brackets."

The Ultimate Dana 60 Bracketless™ axles come with 35-spline, SAE-4340 nickel chromoly steel axle shafts designed for higher torque, larger tires, and off-road punishment; a greatly enhanced carrier with Spicer® performance ring and pinion gearing; massive SPL® 70 u-joints, exclusive to Dana; full-float design for greater load-carrying capacity; and upgraded, heavy-duty brakes with dual-piston calipers.

Features of the Ultimate Dana 60 Bracketless™ axles include:

selectable locking electronic differentials;

Spicer ® 1350 strap-style, half-round end yokes;

1350 strap-style, half-round end yokes; nodular-iron differential cover with protective ribbing;

warn 35-spline hub locks;

dead spindle design for increased strength and ease of service;

a high-clearance carrier with ribbed housing design; and

a heavy-duty, 8x6.5-inch wheel-bolt pattern.

The Spicer® performance ring and pinion gears are precision heat-treated for optimal hardness and durability and shot-peened to double the fatigue life. The faces are hobbed to ensure precise mating of the gear teeth and to deliver a quieter ride. The mating faces are also lapped to reduce gear noise and heat. Axles are available in 3.73, 4.10, 4.88, and 5.38 ratios.

About Dana in the Aftermarket

Powered by recognized brands such as Dana, Spicer®, Victor Reinz®, Albarus™, Brevini™, Glaser®, GWB®, Spicer Select™, Thompson™, and Transejes™, Dana delivers a broad range of aftermarket solutions – including genuine, all-makes, and value lines – servicing passenger, commercial, and off-highway vehicles around the world. Leveraged by a global network of 14 distribution centers, Dana's dedicated aftermarket team provides technical service, customer support, high fill rates, and on-time delivery to customers around the globe. For product information, visit www.SpicerParts.com.com and www.VictorReinz.com. For e-catalog and parts locator, visit www.DanaAftermarket.com. To speak with a Dana customer service representative, call 1-800-621-8084.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery. The company's portfolio improves the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. From axles, driveshafts, and transmissions to electrodynamic, thermal, sealing, and digital solutions, the company enables the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles by supplying nearly every vehicle manufacturer in the world.

Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and with locations in 33 countries across six continents, the company reported sales of $8.1 billion in 2018. Having established a dynamic, high-performance culture, the company has been recognized globally as a top employer, with significant honors in Asia, India, Italy, Mexico, and the United States. Learn more at www.dana.com.

