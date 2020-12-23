"Ultimate Data Export" A Top HubSpot Marketplace App

HOUSTON, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bayard Bradford announced that "Ultimate Data Export" has been confirmed by HubSpot as one of the fastest growing apps in the HubSpot App Marketplace in November 2020. Bayard Bradford, a Houston-based HubSpot Partner, developed Ultimate Data Export in participation with HubSpot's App Accelerator program.

Datawarehouse.io, a Bayard Bradford Company. Ultimate Data Export for HubSpot

"Ultimate Data Export exploded in popularity among HubSpot users in just four months," said John Elmer, Bayard Bradford CEO. "This app, which is free forever, just like the HubSpot CRM, gives users a simple way to export, analyze and edit their CRM data in Microsoft Excel."

Ultimate Data Export is built on Bayard Bradford's dedicated HubSpot integration platform, Datawarehouse.io. "Bayard Bradford has been pioneering apps and services in HubSpot's ecosystem for many years, especially for advanced analytics and data management," said Scott Brinker, VP Platform Ecosystem at HubSpot. "They continually innovate new ways to leverage the power of our open platform to delight thousands of customers."

"We invited the experienced team at Bayard Bradford into HubSpot's App Accelerator program," said Caitlin Siegrist, HubSpot App Partner Manager, "because hundreds of HubSpot users have installed their connector apps for Tableau, Microsoft Power BI, Excel and other business software." HubSpot's App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. App Partners comply with a set of requirements. HubSpot App Partners are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and been accepted to the App Marketplace.

About Bayard Bradford

Bayard Bradford helps B2B companies transform their sales and marketing using the HubSpot Growth Suite. Located in the Energy Corridor in Houston, Texas, Bayard Bradford is a HubSpot Diamond Solutions Partner and a Certified HubSpot App Marketplace Partner. For more information see https://www.bayardbradford.com or https://datawarehouse.io.

Media Contact:

John Elmer

Bayard Bradford

713 724 4725

[email protected]

SOURCE Bayard Bradford