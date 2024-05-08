ULTIMATE JET VACATIONS ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC APPOINTMENTS IN NORTH AMERICAN REGIONS

UJV has appointed Andrew Rein as Director of Business Development, overseeing the Northeast and Canada regions. Rein brings a wealth of experience in the travel and hospitality industry with prestigious five-star international luxury hotels and resorts, including Mandarin Oriental, Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, and the Peninsula Hotel New York. As Director of Travel Trade at Mandarin Oriental, Rein oversaw London and Paris properties, partnering with luxury travel advisors to drive increased revenue for the marquee hotels. Previously, he served as the Director of Business Development for Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts, focusing on building meaningful relationships with industry partners, significantly increasing business for the brand over his seven-year tenure. In this new role, Rein will leverage his in-depth knowledge of the European market to further develop UJV's professional offerings for the luxury travel industry.

Katie Lindblad joins UJV as Director of Business Development overseeing the Southeast region. Lindblad brings a deep understanding of the African market, having recently spent eight years at Singita, overseeing sales in the United States and Canada. Through her dedication and expertise, Katie played an integral role in expanding Singita's presence in key markets, while fostering lasting partnerships and delivering a consistent level of service to discerning clientele. Previously, Lindblad served as the Business Development Manager Asia-Pacific for Virtuoso, a leading industry luxury travel network. Lindblad will leverage her expertise in the African market to elevate UJV's presence in Africa.

Leading the West Coast as Director of Business Development is Kevin Peyrache, who began his journey with UJV in 2018. Hailing from Lyon, France, Peyrache began his career a decade ago, offering a nuanced understanding of the European market and building high-end, bespoke travel itineraries. In his role, Peyrache will exclusively focus on the West Coast region and British Columbia as he continues to strengthen luxury travel partnerships and lead sales growth.

"As UJV continues its strategic development and expansion of services for luxury travel advisors, we are delighted to welcome three exceptional leaders who will be instrumental in driving the success and recognition of UJV in the luxury travel industry," said David Solis, Head of Business Development, Ultimate Jet Vacations. "Their expertise and knowledge will continue to elevate UJV's presence in the key regions, including Europe and Africa, as well as position the brand as a leading wholesale travel company focused on seamless travel booking process."

These appointments highlight UJV's commitment to nurturing partner relationships, offering turnkey white glove service, providing expertise in navigating complex markets, and creating an elevated framework to enhance offerings for the luxury travel industry. Most recently, UJV introduced the UJV Luxury Travel Advisor Top Producers Awards program, celebrating outstanding accomplishments in sales amongst luxury travel agents and agencies specializing in Africa, Europe, as well as the overall global market.

For more information on Ultimate Jet Vacations, please visit: www.ultimatejetvacations.com.

About Ultimate Jet Vacations (UJV)

Ultimate Jet Vacations (UJV), founded in 2008, is a service obsessed team of experts that works behind the scenes, engineering luxury travel experiences for travel advisors globally, in order to grow their business and meet their exclusive clients' expectations. UJV works with over 800 exclusive partners worldwide, offering an expansive network of curated partnerships in the luxury travel hospitality industry. With a mission to facilitate success for the luxury travel advisor community, UJV enhances the experience of booking travel. From Africa, Europe to the Caribbean, Mexico and Latin America, UJV offers a highly curated portfolio of hotels, partners, and suppliers. To learn more about UJV, visit www.ultimatejetvacations.com.

