Ultimate Massage Chair Brand DreamWave Selects Walt & Company for PR

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DreamWave, developers of the world's most luxurious and technologically advanced full-body shiatsu massage chairs, today announced that it has appointed Walt & Company, an award-winning Silicon Valley tech public relations and social media agency, as its public relations Agency of Record.

Walt & Company's program will focus on communicating the high-end benefits, beauty and technological advantages of DreamWave's family of shiatsu massage chairs. This will include a range of public relations services including new product launches, media and analyst relations, and creative support activities during the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

"By combining sophisticated industrial design, massage movement technology choreographed by a shiatsu master, and an array of features focused on mind and body well-being, DreamWave customers can experience immersive and transcendent massage at any time in their homes and offices," said Cliff Levin, DreamWave's founder and CEO. "We are excited to partner with Walt & Company, leveraging their expertise in tech and relationships with lifestyle media, to help us communicate the benefits of DreamWave chairs."

"Interest in the intersection between health, relaxation and immersive personal technology is enormous and growing," said Robert Walt, president of Walt & Company. "We look forward to working closely with DreamWave as it raises the bar in the luxury massage chair market and it expands its global leadership position."

About DreamWave



DreamWave, headquartered in Boulder, Colo., is the creator of The World's Best Massage Chair® offering the most luxurious, technologically advanced, full-body shiatsu massage experience. DreamWave massage chairs are an intersection of timeless tradition, state-of-the-art Japanese engineering, and world-class talent. Combining years of research and testing, DreamWave enhances health and well-being while reducing stress. DreamWave distributes its products through an authorized dealer network and its online direct-to-consumer channels. To learn more about DreamWave please visit www.DreamWave.com

About Walt & Company



Walt & Company is an award-winning Silicon Valley tech PR and social media agency. It develops and implements strategic programs and creative campaigns that advance its clients' marketing and communications agendas by generating actionable awareness in influential formats and forums. For more than 25 years, when it comes to building corporate credibility, product awareness and brand recognition, Walt & Company has its clients covered. For further information, visit www.walt.com.

Product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Walt & Company disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

SOURCE Walt & Company

Related Links

http://www.walt.com

