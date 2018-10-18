Ultimate Medical Academy is Top Team in Tampa Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Medical Academy is bringing the largest team to the American Cancer Society's (ACS's) 20th Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Tampa on Saturday, October 20 at the Amalie Arena.

Three Ultimate Medical Academy employees with unique and heart wrenching stories about battling and beating cancer – Amber Acosta, Learner Services Advisor, Ilyasha Hood, Strategic Partnerships Regional Manager, and Yliana Rodriguez, Learner Services New Student Advisor – will join more than 675 UMA walkers, including Beth Garland, Senior Vice President of Human Resources (second from left), on Top Team UMA at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Tampa on Saturday, Oct. 20. UMA Strategic Partnerships Regional Manager Ilyasha Hood is a breast cancer survivor who was 24 when she received the phone call that changed her life. UMA Learner Services New Student Advisor Yliana Rodriguez helped care for her mother who survived her battle with breast cancer. UMA Learner Services Advisor Amber Acosta, an ovarian cancer survivor, after treatment took advantage of furthering her education at UMA to be the first one in her family to earn an Associate’s degree. She also helped support her mother through a successful battle with breast cancer.

With more than 675 walkers, including 54 students from its Clearwater Campus, UMA, a nonprofit healthcare educational institution, is leading the way in Hillsborough County to raise awareness and join in the fight against breast cancer. As this year's First Aid gold level sponsor of Making Strides, the UMA students will offer blood pressure checks at the First Aid tent.

UMA is walking in solidarity with students, faculty, staff and their loved ones who have personal experiences with the disease. In addition to walking, members of Team UMA have raised $15,000, which UMA will match for a total donation of $30,000 to this year's campaign.

"Three women with unique and heart wrenching stories about battling and beating cancer will be a part of Team UMA on Saturday," Beth Garland, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, noted. "We thank Ilyasha Hood, Strategic Partnerships Regional Manager, Yliana Rodriguez, Learner Services New Student Advisor, and Amber Acosta, Learner Services Advisor, for bravely sharing their stories of survival and encouraging UMA employees to join them at the walk on Saturday."

Hood is a breast cancer survivor who was 24 when she received the phone call that changed her life. Watch Hood's story here.

Rodriguez helped care for her mother who survived her battle with breast cancer. Watch Rodriguez's story here.

Acosta is an ovarian cancer survivor who after treatment took advantage of furthering her education at UMA to be the first one in her family to earn an Associate's degree. She also helped support her mother through a successful battle with breast cancer. Watch Acosta's story here.

As part of being a top Making Strides team, two UMA employees – Talent Manager Maria Huerta and Employee Relations Business Partner Kelly Bowland – took calls at the Fox 13 Making Strides phone bank on Friday, October 12, at the station. Phone bank volunteers answered about 100 calls during the day, helping people with questions about a diagnosis or medications they were prescribed. Other callers received information about mammograms and where to find financial assistance. Volunteers also provided details on the Making Strides walk and how people can get involved.

Through the Making Strides walk, UMA is offering its support for anyone who has experienced their own cancer journey and thanking all of the people who have joined the ACS's fight against breast cancer.

For the fifth consecutive year, UMA is sponsoring this premier event in Hillsborough County. Since 2014, Ultimate Medical Academy has raised and donated more than $55,000 to the cause.

ABOUT ULTIMATE MEDICAL ACADEMY

Ultimate Medical Academy is a nonprofit healthcare educational institution with a national presence. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, and founded in 1994, the school has more than 45,000 alumni and offers content-rich, interactive online courses to 15,000 students as well as hands-on training to hundreds of students. UMA students have access to academic advising, one-on-one or group tutoring, resume and interview coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more. UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). Learn more by visiting https://www.ultimatemedical.edu.

SOURCE Ultimate Medical Academy