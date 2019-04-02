Ultimate Medical Academy Presents Spark Awards to Six Top Healthcare Employer Partners

TAMPA, Fla., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Medical Academy recently recognized six of the nonprofit healthcare educational institution's top employer partners with Spark awards. The honors were presented on March 29 during UMA's fourth annual employer partner Spark Summit in Tampa, which is designed for healthcare decision-makers and hiring managers to connect, network, and build valuable partnerships in the healthcare industry.

Ultimate Medical Academy recently recognized six of the nonprofit healthcare educational institution’s top employer partners – CVS Heath, Broadpath Healthcare Solutions, Cielo, TTEC, Sykes Enterprises, and CiOX Health – with Spark awards.

"At Ultimate Medical Academy, our employer partners are an incredibly important part of our overall strategy to support students and graduates," Senior Vice President April Neumann said. "These partnerships allow us to train and place graduates at large-scale employers to help fill the vital and growing need for trained healthcare professionals. Last year, UMA employer partners hired more than 1,000 UMA grads in the Tampa Bay area and across the nation."

UMA presented the Spark Torchbearer Award, the equivalent of a lifetime achievement award, to CVS Health in recognition of "CVS being a true pioneer in innovation, carrying the torch, and making a pathway for others to follow." David Casey, Vice President of Workforce Strategies & Chief Diversity Officer, and Michael Romesburg, Lead Manager, Workforce Initiatives, accepted the award for CVS.

UMA presented the Spark of Opportunity Award to BroadPath Healthcare Solutions in recognition of "Broadpath being a company that can see far beyond today, is strategic in their approach, and knows that growth comes from constant evaluation." Stacy Hodge, Director of Recruiting & Human Resources, and Scott Robinson, Recruiting Operations Manager, accepted the award for BroadPath.

UMA presented Spark of Change awards to four employers – Cielo (Walgreens), TTEC, Sykes Enterprises, and CiOX Health – "who have been true supporters of UMA graduates and changed the highest number of lives in the 2018 calendar year." Sheena Gatzke, Cielo Manager of Talent Acquisition, Andrew Frahm, Cielo Operations Manager, and Jason Rogers, Cielo Delivery Lead of Recruitment; Glenis Galindo, TTEC Talent Acquisition Marketing and Communications Specialist; Jen Bartels, Sykes Director of Recruiting, Work from Home; and Nick Uranga, CiOX Director of Talent Acquisition, received the respective awards for their companies.

"The UMA Spark Summit is all about helping healthcare employers spark connections with fellow healthcare industry leaders, so we can all be more effective at our mission of improving lives," Neumann noted. "UMA does more than connect employers with qualified candidates—we are an industry leader that ignites innovation and change within the healthcare industry."

ABOUT ULTIMATE MEDICAL ACADEMY

Ultimate Medical Academy is a nonprofit healthcare educational institution with a national presence. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida and founded in 1994, the school has more than 50,000 alumni and offers content-rich, interactive online courses to more than 14,000 students, as well as hands-on training to hundreds of students. UMA students have access to academic advising, one-on-one or group tutoring, resume and interview coaching, job search assistance, technical support, and more. UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). Learn more by visiting https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/.

