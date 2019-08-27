Ultimate Medical Academy Senior Vice President April Neumann Named One of Tampa Bay Business Journal's 40 Under 40

Her demonstrated ability to excel in the face of new challenges is just one reason she is being recognized as one of the Tampa Bay Business Journal's 40 Under 40. There were more than 600 nominations and a record 300 submissions before the field was trimmed to 40 professionals.

"I am truly honored to receive this recognition and am proud of the accomplishments that I and my team have achieved," Neumann said. "I have always had a passion for education and enjoy making a difference in the lives of the students and communities that UMA serves."

Under Neumann's leadership, UMA has developed a successful externship program where students can get hands-on learning and experience. The portfolio for UMA's Pharmacy Technician externships includes more than 22,000 sites for UMA graduates across the country.

Additionally, Neumann oversees the career placement of thousands of graduates with small physicians' offices, regional healthcare employers and healthcare-focused Fortune 500 companies nationwide.

Neumann sits on the Greater Tampa Bay Chamber Education Committee.

"April is a dynamic leader whose tireless work as an advocate for our students and employees is evident to everyone who sees her in action," Thomas Rametta, UMA's Interim President and Chief Financial Officer, said. "We are extremely excited that she is being recognized for the talents and determination that we see and benefit from on a daily basis."

The honorees will be recognized at a special awards celebration on Oct. 18 at Armature Works and profiled in a special section of the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

ABOUT ULTIMATE MEDICAL ACADEMY

Ultimate Medical Academy is a nonprofit healthcare educational institution with a national presence. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida and founded in 1994, the school has more than 50,000 alumni and offers content-rich, interactive online courses to more than 14,000 students as well as campus-based training to hundreds of students. UMA students have access to academic advising, one-on-one or group tutoring, resume and interview coaching, job search assistance, technical support, and more. UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES).

