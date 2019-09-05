Ultimate Medical Academy Senior Vice President April Neumann Offers Insight on How to Hire the Right Candidates
Neumann oversees more than 400 team members and works diligently with employer-partners to satisfy the needs of the growing healthcare industry
Sep 05, 2019, 11:05 ET
TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Medical Academy Senior Vice President April Neumann is a featured contributor for Fierce Healthcare sharing thought leadership on getting the right people with the right skills into the right positions.
Neumann, who has been with UMA for more than eight years, is a respected leader at the institution, a passionate advocate for UMA students and employees, and a valued collaborator and problem-solver for UMA employer partners.
In her article, Neumann discusses the evolving healthcare industry and how employers need to adjust and successfully navigate the hiring process to find the best candidates for their jobs.
For insight into Neumann's healthcare solutions, read more at https://www.fiercehealthcare.com/practices/industry-voices-to-ensure-patient-satisfaction-get-right-person-right-skills-into-right.
ABOUT ULTIMATE MEDICAL ACADEMY
Ultimate Medical Academy is a nonprofit healthcare educational institution with a national presence. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida and founded in 1994, the school has more than 50,000 alumni and offers content-rich, interactive online courses to more than 14,000 students as well as campus-based training to hundreds of students. UMA students have access to academic advising, one-on-one or group tutoring, resume and interview coaching, job search assistance, technical support, and more. UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES).
SOURCE Ultimate Medical Academy
