Ultimate Medical Academy Support Recognized by Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast recently recognized Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) for the institution's long-standing and continuing support of the organization and its goal to save and change the lives of children and teens.

Charity honors UMA for its long-standing engagement

The Boys & Girls Clubs provides a positive, engaging environment as well as programs that prepare and inspire children and teens to achieve great futures. Similarly, UMA – a non-profit, accredited healthcare educational institution with a campus in Clearwater, Florida and a nationwide online presence – provides education and training, particularly for non-traditional students, to equip and empower them to succeed in healthcare careers, helping to improve their lives as well as the lives of patients they serve.

"Our missions are very similar," said Dr. Rebecca Sarlo, UMA's Clearwater Campus Director. "The Boys & Girls Clubs provide a wide range of services related to education, career readiness, health and wellness and leadership – all of which align to the work we do every day."

UMA's partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast has been ongoing for more than eight years. The relationship includes corporate sponsorship, participation in the Boys & Girls Clubs community engagement and fundraising events, and work-study opportunities for UMA students.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast recognized UMA for this support on September 25, 2019, at their event, Celebrating the Journey of Great Futures: Boys & Girls Clubs Annual Breakfast.

"Having a strong community presence is truly important to our organization," said Jill Sellers, UMA's Boys & Girls Clubs liaison. "We consider it an extension of our efforts to empower people to change their lives for the better – it makes sense to start with children."

For more information on the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast visit http://www.bgcsun.org/the-outcomes.

About Ultimate Medical Academy: Ultimate Medical Academy is a nonprofit healthcare educational institution with a national presence. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida and founded in 1994, the school has more than 55,000 alumni and offers content-rich, interactive online courses to more than 14,000 students as well as hands-on training to hundreds of students. UMA students have access to academic advising, one-on-one or group tutoring, resume and interview coaching, job search assistance, technical support, and more. UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools. Learn more by visiting https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/.

