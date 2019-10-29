Ultimate Medical Academy's Complete Conference Management Hosts "Controversies in Dialysis Management"

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Conference Management (CCM), a division of Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) and an accredited continuing medical education (CME) provider, will host the 16th annual Controversies in Dialysis Access Treatment (CiDA) conference at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego Oct. 30 - Nov. 1. CCM is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), as well as the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).*

The conference course directors are Ingemar Davidson, M.D., Ph.D. and Bart L. Dolmatch, M.D., FSIR. Dr. Davidson is an adjunct professor of surgery at Tulane University, where he specializes in organ transplantation and dialysis vascular access in end-stage renal disease. Dr. Dolmatch is a radiologist at Palo Alto Medical Foundation, where he specializes in vascular and interventional radiology.

"We look forward to facilitating lively debate and audience interaction during CiDA," said Tracey Fernandez, Executive Director of CCM. "One of our top priorities is to ensure all attendees have a voice during the meeting and can add their own experiences to the conversation, making the event enjoyable and entertaining as well as educational for the physicians, allied health professionals, and other industry professionals in attendance."

Medical licensing boards require practitioners to complete a certain number of continuing medical education (CME) courses per year. The CiDA conference is tailored for surgeons, interventional radiologists, nephrologists, and medical staff who care for dialysis access patients, and participants can earn up to 17.25 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. Instruction will be interactive and multidisciplinary, with formats ranging from lectures to live demonstrations to games. CiDA will feature It's Access Academic, a Jeopardy!-style game show testing teams of radiologists, surgeons and nephrologists on their medical knowledge.

"Continuing medical education is a critical part of our healthcare system. Programs like this help to ensure patients benefit from the latest medical research and standards," said Geordie Hyland, Executive Vice President of Ultimate Medical Academy. "The CDC estimates that 37 million people in the U.S. have chronic kidney disease. The care methods and treatment options that will be covered at this event can help improve the healthcare experience and quality of life for such individuals."

Upon completing the CiDA conference, attendees will be able to assess ways to improve training in order to make sound clinical decisions, recognize the benefits of effective communication in a multidisciplinary team setting to advance the care of dialysis patients, analyze the benefits and drawbacks of different dialysis options for patients who need renal replacement, identify risks and benefits of peritoneal and hemodialysis, compare traditional and nontraditional approaches for arteriovenous access creation and intervention, determine how best to make clinical decisions for patients with thoracic central vein obstruction (TCVO), and discuss factors that contribute to patient safety during dialysis access surgery and catheter-based intervention.

In addition, the conference will feature Simulation of Dialysis Access (SoDA), a vascular access simulation training. This intensive half-day hands-on course on Oct. 30 teaches improved surgical and interventional skills, as well as confidence in physician decision making.

"The Simulation of Dialysis Access (SoDA) course will kick off our weekend in San Diego with an intensive, interactive, innovative learning opportunity that will change the way we think about and practice dialysis access procedures," said Fernandez. "The techniques modeled at our 20-minute stations will enhance the decision-making abilities of physicians in attendance and provide them with improved surgical and interventional skills to reduce complications in dialysis access."

The SoDA course will feature a patient demonstrating his at-home dialysis access treatment, one of the first demonstrations of its kind at a medical conference. Such at-home treatments can be done up to three times per week in relatively short segments, and some patients can even opt for nocturnal treatments that run while they sleep (for more information, see this link). The dialysis machine involved is small and portable, allowing patients to travel with it along with their supplies. Options like this give patients greater flexibility as well as a more comfortable and convenient environment than an out-patient facility.

Upon completing the SoDA program, participants should be able to recognize the role and value of simulation in training for dialysis access, evaluate dialysis access e-learning modules, explain the use and benefits of ultrasound vascular mapping for selection of optimal hemodialysis access surgical success, demonstrate how to perform hemodialysis access angiography and angioplasty, learn the skills of balloon angioplasty and stent placement, determine what tools to use in surgical and interventional access procedures, and describe various approaches for the treatment of thoracic central vein obstruction (TCVO).

For more information about CCM's continuing medical education services, visit https://www.ccmcme.com/.

* UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). The continuing medical education programs are not included within the institution's grant of accreditation from ABHES.

About Complete Conference Management: Since 1997, Complete Conference Management (CCM) has specialized in planning and managing live continuing medical education (CME) activities for physicians. Experienced staff develops and organizes CME conferences that utilize advanced technology, including the live broadcast of medical procedures from medical centers to meeting sites worldwide. CCM's educational offerings range in size from small dinner meetings to large, multi-day programs covering topics such as interventional cardiology, radiology and oncology, dialysis access and venous disease. Based in Miami, Florida, CCM is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), as well as the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).

About Ultimate Medical Academy: Ultimate Medical Academy is a nonprofit healthcare educational institution with a national presence. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida and founded in 1994, the school has more than 55,000 alumni and offers content-rich, interactive online courses to more than 14,000 students as well as hands-on training to hundreds of students. UMA students have access to academic advising, one-on-one or group tutoring, resume and interview coaching, job search assistance, technical support, and more. UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools. Learn more by visiting https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/.

