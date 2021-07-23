Ultimate Paleo Protein Doubles its Effectiveness with Velositol

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Paleo Protein has already made a name for itself via its high-quality, hypoallergenic beef-protein powders and related supplements. However, the company's performance formula utilizes a specific ingredient that takes things to the next level: Velositol. The complex has a game-changing impact on the effectiveness of each dose of the brand's already high-flying protein formulas.

Ultimate Paleo Protein is a beef protein brand that is taking the supplement industry by storm. The company utilizes grass-fed, pasture-raised beef protein throughout its growing catalog of products. The goal of the Ultimate Paleo Protein label is to fill a glaring gap in the protein powder market by providing a clean, easily-absorbed source of hypoallergenic protein.

The folks behind the Ultimate Paleo label are committed to more than just quality, as well. They also prize transparency, which is essential for any enterprise operating in a health and wellness industry. This has led the brand to put everything on their labels with nothing hidden behind a sketchy "proprietary formula."

This open inclusion of ingredients includes a unique compound called Velositol. Included in the company's performance products, Velositol is an amylopectin/chromium complex that the brand explains "has been shown to double the uptake of protein in a single shake." The company points out that studies suggest Velositol can also:

Double the increase in the synthesis of protein muscle;

Encourage a leaner body composition;

Promote insulin response in the body;

Boost glucose metabolism, helping to fuel muscles after a workout.

The impressive nature of Velositol makes Ultimate Paleo Protein's performance powders particularly effective for athletic and active individuals. The brand already boasts a robust impact from its clean, lean, and mean protein powder formula. The addition of Velositol in its performance line helps those products provide that extra oomph that many are looking for to up their game and reach the next level.

About Ultimate Paleo Protein: Ultimate Paleo Protein is a subsidiary of Tailor-Made Nutrition. The Twin Cities-based parent company has operated a hypoallergenic health food store for over a dozen years. Its Ultimate Paleo Protein line is a nationally sold brand that focuses on quality, transparency, and the use of hypoallergenic ingredients focused around beef protein. The brand's products are proudly paleo and keto-friendly as well as gluten-, dairy-, soy-, and egg-free.

