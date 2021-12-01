Ultimate Paleo Protein Is a Safe, Effective, No-Fuss Protein Option

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Paleo Protein is a protein powder brand that understands the demands of living a healthy life. The label was created by the owners of the Twin Cities-based health food company Tailor Made Nutrition.

Tailor Made Nutrition has operated a brick-and-mortar storefront for years selling hypoallergenic health food. Most of the company's activities come from interactions with clinicians and medical doctors in the area as it strives to meet the needs of customers with various dietary restrictions.

Over time, Tailor Made Nutrition's founders have discovered an interesting fact: beef protein powder isn't just a hypoallergenic alternative to common protein powders. It also mixes and tastes great. "Ultimate Paleo Protein was brought to market to fill a void in the protein powder category," explains company president Jeff Landro, "We wanted to offer a high-quality beef protein like no other in the market."

The result of this vision was Ultimate Paleo Protein, a protein powder label that uses clean, well-studied ingredients in meaningful amounts. These are non-GMO and hormone- and antibiotic-free.

The most important of these ingredients is beef protein. "Whey protein can be hard to digest and can be sensitive to others," says Landro, "Our customers needed a clean source of hypoallergenic protein that could be easily absorbed."

The protein powder's absorbable nature makes it gentle on the digestive system and an easy source of protein throughout the day. "It's also a great option for all ages and activity levels," says Landro, adding that it's usable "from young to old, athletes to regular folks like you and me."

At the end of the day, Ultimate Paleo Protein is much more than a hypoallergenic fallback option for regular protein powders. It's a quality product — at an affordable price point, no less — that utilizes clean ingredients, mixes easily, is gentle on the digestive system, and effectively delivers meaningful amounts of protein to all and sundry. In short, it's the ultimate source of protein for any and every health-conscious consumer.

About Ultimate Paleo Protein: Ultimate Paleo Protein is a beef protein powder brand that operates under its parent company Tailor Made Nutrition. The Minnesota-based health food experts have run a brick-and-mortar store for over 12 years and have recently expanded by offering their ground-breaking protein formula to a growing national audience. Learn more about Ultimate Paleo Protein at ultimatepaleoprotein.com .

