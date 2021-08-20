Ultimate Paleo Protein Is Designed to Get to Work Quickly

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There is no end to the selection of protein powders available on the market. However, the team behind Ultimate Paleo Protein found that using beef protein, along with a list of other high-quality, hypoallergenic ingredients, actually made the brand's protein powder easier to digest.

Whey protein powder is one of the most common dietary supplements on the market. There is a never-ending string of brands that offer a variety of different experiences and results. This is fine for many people who don't have to worry about dairy sensitivities. However, there are a number of individuals, both children and adults, who struggle with a dairy sensitivity.

This struggle with sensitivity to dairy is what drove the team at Tailor Made Nutrition to launch their beef protein label Ultimate Paleo Protein. The product line offers traditional protein powders, packets of powder to add to coffee, and collagen peptides. All of these products utilize the brand's signature grass-fed beef protein.

According to company president Jeff Landro, the brand opted for beef protein for more than just its hypoallergenic nature. Beef protein provides a great array of amino acids without artificial ingredients.

These factors make beef a perfect alternative protein option. Landro points out that, combined with a variety of other "well-studied ingredients in meaningful amounts," his company's beef-protein powder products offer "the highest quality absorbable protein that tastes and mixes great."

Landro is no stranger to producing hypoallergenic foods. Tailor Made Nutrition has been providing just that for its Minnesota-based customers for over a decade. However, the founder expressed a clear sense of excitement when it came to his brand's new protein supplement line.

From its usefulness for those with allergies and sensitivities to its easy absorbability for those with digestive issues, Ultimate Paleo Protein is a quality product that is redefining the way individuals of all ages and activities can quickly access superior protein. In the words of Landro, "It is a great way to get a protein boost in your day."

About Ultimate Paleo Protein: Ultimate Paleo Protein operates as a subsidiary of Tailor Made Nutrition. The Twin City-based health food company has specialized in creating hypoallergenic foods for its customer base for over 12 years.

