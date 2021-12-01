Ultimate Paleo Protein Is More Than a Health Food Alternative

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Paleo Protein is a high-quality beef-based protein powder like no other. The brand consists of a line of protein powders that, first and foremost, are hypoallergenic. However, their benefits don't stop there. The products go much further than simply a food alternative to the common whey protein powder options that currently flood the market.

Company president Jeff Landro highlights this by pointing out that dairy can cause sensitivities for some people. "Whey is dairy and can be hard to digest," Landro explains, "We use beef protein, and it doesn't contain whey." However, the president goes on to elaborate that his company's protein powders are more than just hypoallergenic. They consist of well-studied ingredients added to their formulas in meaningful amounts and with specific goals in mind.

For instance, Ultimate Paleo Protein's powders are designed to be as clean as possible. This doesn't just mean avoiding dairy. It also includes sourcing the beef from grass-fed, pasture-raised cattle. The company also ensures that its beef is non-GMO and free of hormones and antibiotics.

And the quality doesn't stop there. Ultimate Paleo protein boasts a number of other value-added ingredients, including:

Collagen peptides , which are also sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised, non-GMO cattle from Brazil .

, which are also sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised, non-GMO cattle from . Probiotics in the form of GanedenBC30 Bacillus coagulans and LactoSpore Bacillus coagulans.

in the form of GanedenBC30 Bacillus coagulans and LactoSpore Bacillus coagulans. MCT oil, L-Glutamine, natural flavors, and the occasional touch of Stevia.

Along with these clean ingredients, the Ultimate Paleo Protein team has prioritized user-friendly factors such as taste and consistency. While the idea of "beef" as an ingredient may be offsetting at first, the team behind the label goes to great pains to ensure that its powders use the benefits of beef protein, but the inclusion of the ingredient does nothing to impact the taste.

On the contrary, the mix comes in popular chocolate and vanilla flavors as well as unflavored/unsweetened that have resonated well with customers. In addition, the powders are formulated to mix easily and absorb quickly. When asked to identify the number one benefit of his powders, Landro succinctly replied that they offer "the highest quality absorbable protein that tastes and mixes great."

From its hypoallergenic nature and clean ingredients to its superior taste, consistency, and effectiveness, Ultimate Paleo Protein is more than a replacement for a typical whey protein powder.

About Ultimate Paleo Protein: Ultimate Paleo Protein is a beef protein powder brand that operates under its parent company Tailor Made Nutrition. The Minnesota-based health food experts have run a brick-and-mortar store for over 12 years and have recently expanded by offering their ground-breaking protein formula to a growing national audience. Learn more about Ultimate Paleo Protein at ultimatepaleoprotein.com .

