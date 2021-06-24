Ultimate Paleo Protein Offers an Allergy-Friendly Sports Nutrition Option

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protein powders may be popular, but that doesn't automatically make them accessible. It's a fact that the team behind Ultimate Paleo Protein was well aware of when it set out to make its hypoallergenic beef protein powder. Each of the product line's ingredients is carefully chosen with allergens, absorption, and taste in mind.

Protein powders remain a huge part of the growing U.S. health and wellness market. The ever-growing awareness of the need for fitness and exercise has continued to bolster the supplement industry with no end in sight. In fact, Statista reports that the sports nutrition industry was valued at over $50 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach over $80 billion by 2023. That's a projected 60% growth rate in the short span of five years.

While there is plenty of general demand, though, many of the products being produced often target wide audiences of consumers while marginalizing those with allergies or sensitivities. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the allergen-unfriendly dominance of whey protein supplements.

Whey protein powders are derived from dairy products. Whey contains proteins and some contain lactose that some individuals are sensitive to. This naturally rules out those with a dairy sensitivity. On top of that, many of the additives included along with the whey can introduce gluten into the mix as well.

This is where Ultimate Paleo Protein comes into the picture. Created by the company Tailor Made Nutrition, the protein powder offers a beef-protein option that has been carefully crafted to be as hypoallergenic as possible. This has allowed the creators to bill the supplement as:

Dairy-free;

Soy-free;

Egg-free;

Gluten-free;

Non-GMO;

Keto-friendly;

Paleo.

On top of that, the brand doesn't hide behind a proprietary formula. Instead, it creates honest, clean labels that clearly delineate every ingredient in its products. Ultimate Paleo Protein may be operating in a saturated market. Nevertheless, it's finding traction through its innovative, accessible product line which is offering solutions to many who, up until now, were unable to get in on the protein powder craze.

About Ultimate Paleo Protein: Ultimate Paleo Protein is a product line created by Tailor Made Nutrition. The Twin-cities-based parent company has operated a brick-and-mortar store for over a decade that specializes in the distribution of hypoallergenic foods. Its new line of beef protein powders has proven so popular that Tailor Made recently launched the brand into the national spotlight via a combination of e-commerce and in-store retailers.

Please direct inquiries to:

Linn Pritchard

(954) 763-9724

[email protected]

