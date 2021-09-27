Ultimate Paleo Protein Offers Healthy Fat and Stable Probiotics ...in Your Coffee Cup

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Paleo Protein is a brand on a mission. Jeff Landro, president of the label's parent company Tailor Made Nutrition, describes the goal behind Ultimate Paleo Protein as the desire to "bring a product to market that addressed allergy concerns."

This is nothing new for Landro and his team. Tailor Made Nutrition has operated as a one-stop shop for hypoallergenic health foods for over a decade. However, the development of Ultimate Paleo Protein proved to be something special, even for the well-patronized Twin City-based storefront.

In developing Ultimate Paleo Protein, Landro and his team created a beef protein powder supplement that was both hypoallergenic and highly effective. From easy digestibility to great absorbability, the product isn't just an alternative to common whey protein powders.

One of the best things about Ultimate Paleo Protein is that it doesn't just come in the typical powder-with-a-scoop option. The brand has also repackaged its powders into a convenient single-dose packet that it calls the "Coffee Protein Packet." This comes in a Dutched cocoa flavor (with a vanilla créme flavor on the way at the time of this writing) and is the perfect addition to an on-the-go cup-a-joe.

According to the Ultimate Paleo Protein website, the coffee protein packet offers a way to "boost your morning coffee with quality protein, healthy fat, and a daily dose of heat stable probiotics."

A single packet has as much protein as an egg, includes MCT oil from coconuts, and offers a solid dose of the probiotic GanedenBC30 Bacillus coagulans , a probiotic that helps with the absorption and utilization of proteins. The supplement is gluten-, wheat-, dairy-, soy-, and sugar-free. It's also free of artificial sweeteners, preservatives, and coloring. To top it all off, adding a packet to a cup of coffee turns the beverage into nothing less than a feel-good mocha.

Eating a clean, hypoallergenic diet can be challenging. Thankfully, Landro and the Tailor-Made team are doing their level best to make that health journey as effective and delectable as possible. And judging by the feedback on their website thus far, the Coffee Protein Packet has been a smashing success.

About Ultimate Paleo Protein: Ultimate Paleo Protein is a beef protein powder brand that operates under its parent company Tailor Made Nutrition. The Minnesota-based health food experts have run a brick-and-mortar store for over 12 years and have recently expanded by offering their ground-breaking protein formula to a growing national audience. Learn more about Ultimate Paleo Protein at ultimatepaleoprotein.com .

